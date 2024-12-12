Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe has been crowned as the South African Rugby Player's Organisation 2024 Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion scooped the player-voted award after an impressive season for the Boks

Local rugby fans praised Kolbe on social media, saying they are proud of the 31-year-old winger

World champion winger Cheslin Kolbe thanked teammates after winning top player award. Image: Shaun Botterill and Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Since his debut in 2018, Kolbe has been living his dream and has also enjoyed a successful run as a Blitzbok, scoring 113 points in 30 appearances.

Cheslin Kolbe thanks teammates

Kolbe announced his award on his Instagram account:

Kolbe acknowledged the award on his Instagram account and said he was honoured to be a favourite of local fans, including his father, Andrew.

Kolbe posted:

"This is massive to be recognised among so many great players across South Africa. This award is for the whole team!"

Fans are proud of Kolbe

Local rugby fans praised Kolbe on social media, saying the winger has inspired youngsters in South Africa.

Yandee Mzini is proud:

"Well deserved."

THE CINDY NETWORK admires Kolbe:

"Congratulations Cheslin! Your win is a win for all of us back home, especially the children in our communities! Your victory is a testament that with God, all things are possible! We are all proud of you!"

Rayhaan Desai was impressed:

"That's the best award when your colleagues acknowledge your brilliance."

Anna agrees:

"You are indeed!"

Keano Arenz respects Kolbe:

"ALL THE WAY FROM KAAPSTAAD, CONGRATULATIONS BOY"

