The Tokyo Sungoliath wing spoke about his dream of playing for the Springboks while he was still a rising star in the Rugby scene in South Africa

The 31-year-old went on to achieve his dream and even beyond what he wished for as he currently rated as one of the best rugby players in the World

An old video of two-time Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe stating that his ultimate dream was to play for the South African Rugby National team has resurfaced online.

Kolbe is rated as one of the best rugby players in the world and was nominated for the Player of the Year award at the World Rugby Award held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in Monaco.

The 31-year-old fullback and Eben Etzebeth lost the award to fellow Springboks player Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Old video of young Kolbe resurfaces online

In 2013, Kolbe might not have known he would be a two-time Rugby World Cup winner in the next ten years, but what he knew was his dream of playing for the Springboks, which he later achieved.

The South African rugby star had an interview with EWN Sports while he was still 20 years old in 2013, and he talked about his dream of playing for the Springboks as a rising star in the rugby scene in South Africa.

The fullback had just joined the Stormers but had placed playing for the South African rugby national team at the top of his wishlist.

"My biggest dream is to become a Springbok", he said.

"It doesn't matter about size and weight. It's all about the heart and mind. You can achieve anything you think you can."

