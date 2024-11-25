Men’s 15s Player of the Year: Internet Debates Which 2 Springboks Deserved Title After PSDT’s Win
- Pieter-Steph du Toit took home the Men's 15s Player of the Year at this year's World Rugby Awards
- The celebrated rugby player was up against two other Springboks and one player from Ireland
- Many internet users congratulated Pieter-Steph, while others felt the local nominees should have won
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
At the World Rugby Awards, attended by several Springbok players, Pieter-Steph du Toit (also known as PSDT) claimed the distinguished Men's 15s Player of the Year title. However, some felt two other Springboks were more deserving of the honour.
Pieter-Steph du Toit wins big
The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Sunday, 24 November, in Monaco. Some of the world's best rugby representatives received recognition for their efforts on and off the field.
PSDT, who walked away with the main prize in the men's division, beat nominees Calean Doris (Ireland) and Springbok teammates Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Take a look at World Rugby's X post below:
Internet reacts to Pieter-Steph du Toit's win
While some social media users congratulated the Springbok star for his win, others shared two common names of who they thought should have been crowned Men's 15s Player of the Year.
@joshua_nz shared their opinion, writing:
"In terms of consistency and impact, it had to be PSDT. But if it was just insane brilliance, then Kolbe. If it was inhuman power, passion, and dominance, it was Etzebeth. Either way, it had to be a Springbok.Well done."
@JezzaMaqasa wrote in the comment section:
"I expected it. He was a colossal in that Bok team against all the odds."
@just_carol8 shared who they wanted to win:
"I was hoping for Cheslin, but still happy for PSDT. Well done, boet."
@1211News00 added their thoughts in the comments:
"Eben Etzebeth deserved this. These awards are rigged."
@JDAyster told the online community:
"Cheslin never stood a chance with this panel. It was either going to be PSDT or Eben."
@dwain_trollip shared with app users:
"I was hoping for Eben, only because PSDT has already won it, but goodness me, PSDT is as deserving."
Springboks sport shorts in snow
In another story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks were greeted with a frosty welcome in Wales while wearing their shorts.
Internet users were thrilled to see the pictures of the players and flooded the comment section with jokes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za