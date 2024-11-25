Pieter-Steph du Toit took home the Men's 15s Player of the Year at this year's World Rugby Awards

The celebrated rugby player was up against two other Springboks and one player from Ireland

Many internet users congratulated Pieter-Steph, while others felt the local nominees should have won

Pieter-Steph du Toit won the Men's Player of the Year award at the World Rugby Awards, beating two other Springboks. Images: Francesco Scaccianoce - World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

At the World Rugby Awards, attended by several Springbok players, Pieter-Steph du Toit (also known as PSDT) claimed the distinguished Men's 15s Player of the Year title. However, some felt two other Springboks were more deserving of the honour.

Pieter-Steph du Toit wins big

The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Sunday, 24 November, in Monaco. Some of the world's best rugby representatives received recognition for their efforts on and off the field.

PSDT, who walked away with the main prize in the men's division, beat nominees Calean Doris (Ireland) and Springbok teammates Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.

Take a look at World Rugby's X post below:

Internet reacts to Pieter-Steph du Toit's win

While some social media users congratulated the Springbok star for his win, others shared two common names of who they thought should have been crowned Men's 15s Player of the Year.

@joshua_nz shared their opinion, writing:

"In terms of consistency and impact, it had to be PSDT. But if it was just insane brilliance, then Kolbe. If it was inhuman power, passion, and dominance, it was Etzebeth. Either way, it had to be a Springbok.Well done."

@JezzaMaqasa wrote in the comment section:

"I expected it. He was a colossal in that Bok team against all the odds."

@just_carol8 shared who they wanted to win:

"I was hoping for Cheslin, but still happy for PSDT. Well done, boet."

@1211News00 added their thoughts in the comments:

"Eben Etzebeth deserved this. These awards are rigged."

@JDAyster told the online community:

"Cheslin never stood a chance with this panel. It was either going to be PSDT or Eben."

@dwain_trollip shared with app users:

"I was hoping for Eben, only because PSDT has already won it, but goodness me, PSDT is as deserving."

