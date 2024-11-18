Andrew Kolbe talked about how his son, Cheslin Kolbe, has consistently planned his journey as a rugby player

The proud dad mentioned that she passes on her rugby knowledge to his son since he used to play the game back in the day

This year, on his birthday, Cheslin Kolbe shared how much he looks up to his dad and praised all the effort he puts into being a great father

Cheslin Kolbe's father has expressed pride in his son's success as a celebrated rugby player. In a Jingle Oats advert, Andrew Kolbe took us on a brief journey through how his son earned his stripes by working hard to be where he is today.

Cheslin Kolbe's father remains proud of his son's success as an international rugby player. Image: @CheslinKolbe

Source: Instagram

He shared that playing for the Springbok has always been his son's dream. As a former rugby player who played for Hands & Hearts and Tygerberg during his younger years, he imparts knowledge about the game he knows all too well.

Making ends meet as a family

The Kolbe patriarch explained that they weren't a wealthy family, but he made sure to give his children the best. He mentioned that he planned to take him to Cheslin's training session and watch all of his games.

When Rassie Erasmus called Cheslin up to join the Springboks in 2018, Andrew said it gave him "goosebumps" since his son's path had finally taken him to his dream spot. Cheslin played a crucial role in helping the team clinch the 2019 rugby championship in Japan.

Ahead of the Springboks game against Ireland on 6 July 2024, the father of three shared that he was feeling confident about the game.

Cheslin Kolbe regards Dad as his hero

On 3 April 2024, the Springbok wing penned a heartfelt birthday message to his father. He wrote:

"A DAD, FATHER AND HERO TO my Family and our community. Happy Birthday to the most genuine and hardworking DAD ever. Was such an honour having my dad at all the 2023 world cup matches. To finally reward him for all his sacrifices he made for me as a kid. It was beyond special!"

People praised Cheslin's father for being a source of inspiration and support to their favourite rugby player.

@officialbreakboymiley wrote:

"Respect, I can truly say that about your father."

@lindigrebe commented:

"Your dad us a legend, one of the nicest people I've had the priviledge to work with."

@cherriessie added:

"What an amazin,g hardworking "oupa Kolbe" (as my daughter will call him). Happy birthday Oom."

@lucypearl26 wrote:

"God’s richest blessings on his life."

Proud father proud as his child graduates

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that during graduation season in May 2024, parents boldly showed admiration for their children. At least one parent in KwaZulu-Natal did. While graduation shines a light on hardworking students' achievements, a man formally dressed in a blue shirt and light brown trousers took the spotlight when he presumably celebrated one of the graduates.

Source: Briefly News