One of Mzansi's most recognisable voices, Loyiso Bala, took some time on Instagram to honour and respect his late father.

Loyiso Bala remembers late dad in sweet post

Taking to Instagram recently, Loyiso Bala, the reality TV star of The Bala Family, spoke proudly of his father and how he had a secure job during his early years.

He shared the only photo he has of him posing next to his mother and said he fell ill shortly after it was taken. His death led to his mother raising them as a single parent.

"He named me Loyiso, meaning “victory,” believing I’d be his victory over sickness. Although that dream never fully came to pass, I am grateful for those precious years I spent with him. His humility and gentle wisdom, shared with me during long hours at his bedside, shaped the man I am today.

"Today, I honour and salute you, Tata. My life will carry forward the victory you dreamed of, a living testament to your strength, love, and unwavering belief in me to overcome the struggles you could not."

Fans praise Loyiso Bala and give him his flowers

Reacting to the picture, netizens show Loyiso some love and note how he is the more mature of the Bala brothers.

tlaleng_senwa stated:

"Beautiful Couple... Tata was looking alike to Zwai Deputy Father... I understand why he fights for Arthur's family."

thebeikalafeng shared:

"His wishes are manifesting through you @loyisobala. He's looking down in pride at your beautiful family. May his beautiful soul continue to rest in peace."

nokkulunga490 asked:

"I love you and your wife. Please don't leave Phelo's side. He needs all the support he can get. Continue be the great brother you are 😍"

ndinguyemagaba gushed:

"Your mom 😍😍 has been beautiful for a long time. Beautiful picture."

nzwaki.khathi praised him:

"To be honest, you are the light in your family; your own family is the only one that's structured and has direction. Your siblings should look up to you and know that the difference is Jesus, and they should follow suit."

Zwai's methods in disciplining Phelo lands him in trouble

In a previous report from Briefly News, legendary musician and former TKZ member Zwai Bala took a big step in disciplining his younger brother.

Zwai allegedly banned Phelo Bala from using their surname, as he had always mentioned that he wanted out.

