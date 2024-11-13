A kindhearted gent picked up a random homeless man and treated him to a beautiful makeover

He made sure that his new friend was clean from head to toe as they visited different shops to cater to his new look

Social media users praised the man for spreading kindness towards a stranger on the street

A South African man stunned many when he randomly picked up a homeless man who hustled on the streets.

He treated the young lad to an extreme makeover and impressed many TikTokkers watching.

Man gives homeless man makeover

A motivational speaker and kindhearted human, Tshepo touched many hearts when he extended his kindness to a homeless man. The lad treated the hustler to an extreme makeover and took him to the barber first.

After his fresh haircut, Tshepo took his new friend out for a shopping spree, where he picked out a Nike tracksuit and slides. Before partying ways, the new man was surprised with a lekker meal.

Tshepo wrote in his post:

"It broke my heart when he said people feared touching him. You do not have to be rich in order for you to give. It comes naturally."

Mzansi praises kind gent helping homeless man

Social media users were impressed with the kind man and filled his comments section with lovely messages:

@gladiator🎀said:

"God bless your heart."

@nq.obile explained:

"I'm going to tell you he is the most humble and helpful person I've ever come across in town. If I had night classes, he would fetch me at school and get me a taxi, just to make sure I'm safe."

@Nox...prayed:

"May your pockets never run dry."

@itumelengsekhwibidu spotted a familiar face:

"My brother, where did you see him? We've been looking for him; he's my cousin."

@Selaelo pointed out:

"If you think about it, showing images when helping someone is to inspire the rest of us to do the same. Even better, this helped the dude's family find him."

@Ethan🏑 was inspired:

"Thank you, grootman, for helping everyone you can; once I'm an adult, I'll help everyone as well."

