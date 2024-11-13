A young man shared screenshots of a heartbreaking conversation with his mom on social media

The son asked for transport money to come back home, but his mom's response was shockingly icy

South Africans were taken aback by the mother's harsh words and showed their sympathy in the comments

A man shared screenshots of his conversation with his mother. Image: Stock photos

A varsity student went on TikTok to vent about his relationship with his mother. He posted images of their WhatsApp convo to show what he was dealing with.

Son asks mom for help

The touching exchange started with the young man reaching out to his mom for help with transport money after finishing his university exams.

But what he received in response left TikTok in shock. She bluntly told him she had other priorities and added that he’s now grown and must hustle for himself.

Feeling unloved by parent

He also opened up about feeling unloved in the caption of the pics posted on his account, @kamomashao2.

"As a middle child, I've often felt invisible and unloved by my own mother. This feeling has been a constant companion throughout my life, a nagging sense of not being good enough, of being a burden to her.

The screenshot I'm sharing is just one of many painful reminders of how she's never been there for me."

See the images here:

The comments section is filled with viewers reacting to the mom's tough love, and many questioned the cold approach.

@ThatohatsiyabaMofokeng😘 asked:

"Oh Kamo this really touched me! 🥺 Where are you studying and how do you need to go home?"

@sikeydkm suggested:

"Cut off contact with her, you'll thank me later. ❤️"

@Thokozile💗 shared:

"Mina I don't even ask, I suffer in silence and watch her show up for her other kids. My aunt noticed and she helps me when she can."

@chilly_g wrote:

"My mum only wants me when there is money involved."

@Lee Zainab pointed out:

"And you still want to go home? 😭"

@Averystar wrote:

"As a first born daughter I can relate. 😭"

@Ma_Mthombeni♡ commented:

"This made me realise how blessed I am. I'm grateful for my unemployed mom who still takes care of me even at 21. 🥺😭This just broke my heart."

@MissJack🇿🇦 added:

"Yho! 💔💔 Sending you hugs. 🫂 ♥️♥️"

