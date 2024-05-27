A young South African lady sent her mother her first salary and shared a WhatsApp chat showcasing what went down between the two of them

The video gained massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users loved the lady's thoughtful action towards her mom as they rushed to the comments section

Nothing feels better than being able to reward your parents for their sacrifices, and this woman did just that. She shared a video on TikTok which left peeps in their fuzzy feelings.

A lady sent her mother her first salary in a TikTok video. Image:@ikhonasunflower2nd

Source: TikTok

Woman sends her first salary to mom

A young lady took to TikTok to reveal that she sent her mother her first salary. The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @ikhonasunflower2nd shared a screen recording of their chat, and her mom was left emotional. The video captured the attention of many people online and went on to become a hit.

@ikhonasunflower2nd's clip received over 144K views and thousands of likes and comments within two days of publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the woman's grand gesture

Many people were touched by the heartwarming video and rushed to the comments section to praise the young lady for her good deed.

Nontobeko_Dhlamini said:

"Aww, man, my heart is melting."

Raisebe shared:

"How I wish I could have a grateful parent, but I just console myself with such words coming from other mothers. U have a loving mother, dear."

FifiSegau expressed:

"One day, it will be calling my mom to tell her to go spoil herself."

Isi Nkani was in awe:

"Oooh mani."

Amandla Gcina wished her well, adding:

"God bless your 1st fruit, Sorry sisi what is posmomoro?"

Daughter surprises mom with new iPhone gift and makes her cry in a video

Briefly, News previously reported that one daughter decided to spoil and surprise her mommy dearest. South African TikTok user @thandimmabontleza posted a sweet video that captured the moment she surprised her mom with a brand-new iPhone.

The gogo received the tray with gratitude before she took a closer look at the box, which held her new phone and became overwhelmed with emotion. The mother thanked her daughter and kissed her on the cheek.

Source: Briefly News