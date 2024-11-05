Mzansi praised a thoughtful man for his good deed of surprising hustling workers with food

The chap brought two huge pots of pap and meat to feed the men who had been working tirelessly in the sun

Social media users celebrated the selfless man in a thread of 783 comments

The unemployment rate in South Africa has been one of the most significant topics discussed in many conversations.

SA praised a man for his good deed of feeding hustling men in the streets. Image: @rfatanga

Many have managed to find piece jobs that only cover their rent and maybe a few grocery items.

Man feeds workers hustling in sun

The workers settled for the basic wage because of their limited skills or lack of better opportunities. In a now-viral TikTok video, a selfless man thought about the hundreds of men who work tirelessly during unforgiving weather conditions.

The chap prepared lunch for the dedicated men and surprised them on a scorching hot day. The men had pap and red meat on the menu with a cup of cool drink.

The hustlers were appreciative of the random act of kindness and welcomed the good deeds with open arms.

Mzansi reacts to selfless man feeding hustling men

Social media users praised the unsung hero in the comments:

@MaThusi wished the guy well:

"May your pockets never be empty."

@🖤Lorraine Slippers🖤suggested:

"People, you can even freeze water in two-litre bottles for street people and may add some juice; they appreciate it, especially during the heatwaves."

@Cynthia Nare 1 prayed:

"May the hand that gives receive more."

@khosie thanked the selfless man:

"Keep the camera rolling so that we are inspired and see that small things we have can be shared with people in need. Bless you, brother."

@Chuck "Kaas Wors" shared:

"God Bless your soul. commented"

@Hunter76GST praised the gent:

"Doing more than what the government is. I'll call you sir because you deserve that title."

@Herashni Singh was emotional:

"I'm in tears watching this human doing so much for people."

@Tsongaprince motivated the man to keep going despite the negative comments:

"Keep doing the lord's work; those who have a problem with the cameras can just scroll up."

@Terry assured the chap:

"You are doing a fantastic job."

Homeless woman attacked by Cape storm

Briefly News also reported that a homeless mother of three has been living on the streets of Cape Town for fifteen years. The lady has had it tough this winter as Cape Town’s unforgiving storm has been persistent.

The woman is layered in plastic bags to protect herself from the stormy weather.

