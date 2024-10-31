The South African legendary musician and former TKZ member Zwai Bala has allegedly taken a huge step in disciplining his younger brother

It was said that Zwai had banned Phelo Bala from using their surname, as he had always mentioned that he wanted out

In an open letter shared, Zwai addressed Phelo that he should not use their surname for his brand or to get business deals

Once again, the Bala brothers are trending on social media, and Zwai Bala made an unexpected move.

Zwai Bala allegedly bans Phelo from using their family surname

It is never a good sign if Phelo and his older brother Zwai Bala make headlines, as it seems they are always at loggerheads.

Recently, the two brothers became the talk of the town once again after Phelo accused Zwai of stealing his music.

According to ZiMoja, the former TKZ member has taken matters into his own hands. He decided to ban his younger brother Phelo from using their family name to secure business deals and his brand.

In an alleged open letter, Zwai made it clear to Phelo that he mustn't use their surname. He had long mentioned that he didn't want to be a part of the family, and it was only fair for him to surrender his use of the Bala brand.

He wrote:

"Dear Phelo, your business opportunities were and are highly due to the strength of the brand Bala, which you were afforded access to. To cut to the chase, I think it is only fair of me to allow you to surrender the use of brand Bala for commercial steps without taking legal steps."

When the publication (ZiMoja) contacted Zwai for a comment, he mentioned that he did this because Phelo is very rebellious and doesn't want to learn from his mistakes. Furthermore, he also explained how it hurt him when Phelo said he was homophobic every time they had a squabble.

He said:

"Even with his drinking issues, nothing has changed; he is just rebellious. Phelo likes to pull the homophobic card to gain public sympathy."

Pinky Bala speaks fondly of the Bala Family reality show

In a previous report from Briefly News, the nation hailed the Bala Family show for its originality and realness.

The Zwai Brothers' sibling Pinky Bala told Briefly News how the show is helping the family with their issues. While there is no certainty of another season at this stage, Pinky said they are all on individual healing journeys.

