The nation has hailed the Bala Family show for its originality and realness

The Zwai Brother's sibling Pinky Bala told Briefly News how the show is helping the family with their issues

While there is no certainty of another season at this stage, Pinky said that they are all on individual healing journeys

Pinky Bala said that the family is overwhelmed by the positive reception their show is receiving. Images: Pinky Bala

Source: Original

The Bala Siblings are overwhelmed by the positive reception of their reality TV show, The Bala Family, according to sister and cast member Pinky Bala.

Bala spoke to Briefly News about the nation's reception after netizens on Twitter waxed lyrical about the show, produced by the musical maestro and producer Zwai Bala, the eldest of the Bala Brothers.

Bala family member Pinky speaks to Briefly News about the show

Viewers applauded Zwai Bala's creative ability for the show's originality and authenticity and gave it props. The nation was impressed by its originality and its powerful storyline.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One of the Bala siblings, Pinky, told Briefly News that the family is overwhelmed by the positive reception. She pointed out that the family had no better platform to deal with their issues.

Bala said the response surprised them because it was not what they had signed up for.

"I am happy to learn that whatever we're going through as a family is not unique to other families. What's important for me is how we move on from the deepest hurts we carry as individuals. The show took us back to the spaces where we thought we were okay but weren't," she said.

When asked if the show would have a second season, she said she wasn't sure.

"I'm hoping to see progression in our individual lives and showcase what we do best, maybe sing more. Who knows? What I can say is that I think we are finding individual healing at the moment," she added.

The Bala Family debuted in April and was an instant hit among fans of the musical family, which produced members of the legendary kwaito group TKZee.

To view the post, click this link.

Tweeps give the show positive reviews. Image: @minahshozi

Source: Twitter

Tweeps wax lyrical about The Bala Family reality TV show

Netizens raved about Zwai Bala for The Bala Family and how he created a masterpiece.

Kurhula said she noticed the authenticity in the recent episode.

"Zwai Bala did well for a reality show because we always see a lot of acting in these reality shows."

ThabangMazubuko noted that elements of the show reveal its realness.

"Even their mama's house is a testament to how real they kept things. Even the cars they drive are modest."

Thembani Akim respected Zwai's efforts for the family.

"He carried his family when his mom was living her best life. Zwai had to play the father-figure role before being a father to his kids."

Lamza praised Zwai.

"Yibozza le."

Nelz put respect on his name.

"Zwai Bala is a legend shame."

Mzansi slams Bala Family cast member for being toxic

In a related article, Briefly News reported that The Bala Family show fans slammed Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer, for being toxic and dramatic.

Netizens also roasted Loyiso for not teaching his wife the family's traditional customs even after being married for over a decade.

One Tweeps said that Jennifer is willing to be a makoti, and her husband must step up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News