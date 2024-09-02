Family drama ensues as things get rocky between the Bala brothers over accusations being made

The Sangoma and reality TV star went on a social media rant alleging that one of his brothers stole his song

The brother was later identified as Zwai Bala after a close family member revealed that Phelo and Zwai had been at loggerheads for a long time

Phelo Bala made damning accusations against one of his brothers. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

The South African reality TV star and musician Phelo Bala went on a rant making damning accusation against one of his brothers.

Phelo Bala accuses one of his brothers of stealing his song

Moshe Ndiki's ex-husband, Phelo Bala, was recently on a social media rant, firing accusations against one of his brothers. The Sangoma and musician was ready to expose the identity of this family member dealing with shady stealing of his creative work.

According to ZiMoja, Phelo wrote on his social media page that one of his brothers stole his song and that he was ready to expose them to their fans online. He further mentioned that this particular brother has been blocking and unblocking him on social media.

He wrote:

"How does your brother steal your own song? I'm not done with talking now. I will finish you! Who do you think you are?! I will mention you now! Ask your fans! I'm ready. So, you decide to block and unblock me, so pretty."

A close family member revealed the brother's identity and told the publication that it had to be Zwai Bala. The two brothers have been at loggerheads for a very long time.

The source said:

"Their relationship has always been rocky. They seem to always clash. Zwai is not always right, but he has no right to judge. But in any case, this time, stealing an entire song is a big issue. At least ask to work together."

Zwai was contacted for a comment in which he said that he wasn't going to say anything and that Phelo could continue to vent:

"Let him vent; I won't say anything."

Pinky Bala speaks fondly of the Bala Family reality show

In a previous report from Briefly News, the nation hailed the Bala Family show for its originality and realness.

The Zwai Brothers' sibling Pinky Bala told Briefly News how the show is helping the family with their issues. While there is no certainty of another season at this stage, Pinky said they are all on individual healing journeys.

