Musician and remaining member of Big Nuz, Danger, is allegedly unhappy at Afrotainment

A source revealed that since the passing of Mampintsha in 2022, Danger hasn't been happy under DJ Tira's record label

The source further mentioned that the musician has asked Makoya Bearing to release him from his contract

Big Nuz Member Danger allegedly wants to leave Afrotainment. Image: @dangergevaar

Source: Instagram

Things aren't going as planned for the remaining member of the legendary Kwaito group, Big Nuz, as shocking allegations have arisen about his future at Afrotainment.

Big Nuz's Danger allegedly unhappy at Afrotainment

Since his friend and group member Mampintsha's passing, musician Danger has faced tough challenges. Rumour has it that he is unhappy with DJ Tira's record company, Afrotainment.

According to ZiMoja, a source close to the musician revealed that Danger, whose real name is Mzingisi Tshomela, wants to leave Afrotainment because things aren't going the way he had planned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The source said:

"He asked DJ Tira to release him from his contract. It does not seem like DJ Tira is interested in Big Nuz anymore without the other members who are no more."

Another source further shared that it seemed like DJ Tira wasn't interested in Big Nuz since the other two members have passed, particularly since the passing of the outspoken Mampintsha:

"Today DJ Tira has forgotten about all that. He doesn't have time for Danger because the outspoken member, Mampintsha, is no more."

The insider further mentioned that Danger hasn't given up on music as he is trying to make means and revive his solo artist career:

"He has been recording with some unknown artists. The man is frustrated that he doesn't know what to do anymore. He needs to make money and there are no gigs coming in. He has a family to support but it's tough for Danger."

Babes Wodumo drops teaser to Mampintsha's last song with her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's widow, the first lady of Gqom music, Babes Wodumo, made people emotional when she posted her last song with her late hubby.

The song, Ngithethelele, was shared with a video collage of the small family, with Babes harmonising in the background, which she promised to release soon.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News