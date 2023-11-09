Big Nuz is releasing a new song tonight under its last member, Danger, titled Last Man Standing

The group lost the previous member, Mampintsha, last year when he suddenly suffered a stroke

The first member to pass away was R Mashesha, who passed away in 2015 due to complications during a medical operation

Big Nuz's surviving member Danger is releasing a new song titled 'Last Man Standing' as a tribute to his late group mates. Images: @MaBlerh

Gqom hitmaker Danger will drop an EP on Friday, 10 November, under the flagship of music group Big Nuz, titled Last Man Standing.

The song's title speaks volumes as he is the last living member of the trio that brought Song of the Year hits like Umlilo, which won a SAMA in 2009.

The late two members, Mampintsha, passed away last year from a stroke, while R Mashesha passed away in 2015 from medical complications.

Big Nuz announces EP Last Man Standing to be dropped at midnight

The last member of the group, Danger, announced the upcoming track on his Instagram with a teaser and captioned it:

"Tomorrow iyaphuma EP yeNuz abafana base Ghetto still namanje."

Check out Somdanger's post below:

Netizens concerned about the Last Man Standing title

Online spectators took to the comments section to lament the song's title, seeing how his teammates passed.

When Mampintsha passed away, the group had just released Ngeke, which was a dedication to R Mashesha, so the upcoming EP made people feel like there was a hidden agenda:

@NguboSphiwe was shocked:

"The title sounds otherwise Danger asikho happy."

@ADS_ZAR remembered:

"Just a reminder, bro's name is Danger !"

@Thee_Kid777 was not impressed:

"This is insensitive."

@Mayo6Tee suggested:

"Man had a bet with the crew."

@soft_yostar lamented:

"Andilithandi gama le EP yakho!! Why Last Man Standing??? Ngathi uProud ngokushiyeka wedwa, beningekho kwi competition yobomi mos, andilincanywa Grevaar."

