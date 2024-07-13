Solly Moholo has lent a helping hand to a Pretoria man on the streets in need who is talented at singing

ZCC gospel musician Solly Moholo went out of his way to help a man who was introduced to him by influencer DJ Karri

Solly Moholo met Dan Malungane and was blown away after he heard the gent's impeccable vocals

Solly Moholo was recently moved after being introduced to a talented young man. Gospel singer Solly Moholo was touched by the homeless man who has a lot of potential at singing.

ZCC gospel star Solly Moholo will have a talented homeless man singing on his last album. Image: Foto24 / Instagram / @djkarri

South Africans were touched by details of gospel star Solly Moholo's actions as a good Samaritan. Solly Moholo also opened up about his feelings about helping the man in need.

Solly Moholo helps homeless man

According to Times Live, Solly Moholo decided to help out a homeless man named Dan Malungane from Bronkhorstspruit in Pretoria. Influencer DJ Karri gave Dan a chance to show off his voice to Solly, and the gospel singer was blown away.

“I had to give him a chance and, I must say, I was blown away by his talent — and I can't afford to deny this young man a fair second chance at life through his talent. So I’m not going to fail this man.”

The ZCC gospel artists aim to help Dab by including him on his last album. Solly is putting the final touches on the body of work and he is recording songs with the man.

SA impressed by DJ Karri and Solly Moholo

Many people were touched by the video showing Solly with the man he was helping. South Africans applauded the man for being generous. Many praised DJ Karri for discovering Dan and connecting him to Solly.

tshidi_makgolane said:

"You hard work won't gò unnoticed."

dibetlekoketso commented:

"DJ Karri keep up the good work, power my guy ."

smoonthy wrote:

"Oh Karri. May the good Lord keep you and continue to bless you. Your heart."

dereal_koketso.rsa applauded:

"Bra Dan has pure talent."

terror.theera was impressed:

"All i can say is KARRI AND GOD DID."

mapula123 slauted the DJ:

"We see you Karri, big up ."

