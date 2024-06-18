Nomcebo Zikode recently helped the people of Tongaat after a tornado swept through their community

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a glimpse of what she and her foundation did to give back

Mzansi was impressed by Nomcebo's selfless act and praised her for extending generosity to those in need

Nomcebo Zikode and her foundation donated blankets and food to the Tongaat tornado victims. Images: nomcebo_zikode

Nomcebo Zikode showed fans that like her Grammy Award, her heart is made of gold after she helped the Tongaat volcano victims with food and other necessities after they lost their belongings in the disaster.

Nomcebo Zikode gives back to Tongaat volcano victims

Following the devastating tornado that swept through the community of Tongaat, leaving several people in desperate need of food and shelter, Nomcebo Zikode stepped up to offer a helping hand.

The singer revealed how she helped the people of Tongaat through the Nomcebo Zikode Foundation, saying she felt the urge to make a difference:

"This disaster was very tragic, so I felt it was important for us to come here promptly and lend a helping hand.

"It was very hard not to feel sorry for them because they already don’t have it easy."

Through the foundation, the Izono Zami hitmaker donated blankets and non-perishable food parcels to the victims, and helped restore hope in their hearts.

Mzansi reacts to Nomcebo Zikode's kind gesture

Netizens were moved to tears by Nomcebo's kindness and blessed her:

_Lolo_Pat said:

"That's so sweet of her."

gugu_nkosi1. blessed Nomcebo:

"You’ve always been so kind, and this is why God keeps blessing you. May He continue pouring into your cup as you pour onto others. Your cup will never ever run dry, mama."

legodikhomotso83 was moved:

"God blessed you, Sesi. It's so heartbreaking to see all these houses like that."

lonwabomadlala wrote

"I hope God blesses you more and more, Sisi. We really need people like you during these difficult times."

sinathiworld was inspired:

"I'm inspired, sisi. May our good Lord continue to shower you with blessings."

Thandeka Zulu affected by Tongaat tornado

