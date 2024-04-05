ZCC church member and singer Solly Moholo was seen performing at Groove recently

The viral video of the Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker at Groove performing on stage was posted on social media

Many netizens were stunned to see Solly mid-groove giving a stellar performance

Mzansi never ceases to amaze us. South African gospel star Solly Moholo was found performing at a very unusual place which is very far from the house of God.

Video of Solly Moholo performing at Groove goes viral

Nothing is ever impossible here in Mzansi, the rainbow nation. Recently, social media has been buzzing after a viral video of a legendary ZCC member and singer, Solly Moholo, performing live on stage at Groove.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the video of the star entertaining the crowd with his legendary hits on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"Solly Moholo performing live at the groove."

SA reacts to Solly Moholo's video

Many netizens were stunned to see Solly mid-groove giving a stellar performance. See some of the comments below:

@Annie_Modiba said:

"They bringing church to us now. This is good news."

@NtateWilliams wrote:

"Close the country."

@Asa_Sigoxo responded:

"If it means sing at the groove to spread the word of God so be it."

@shukrani__ replied:

"I am jealous of everyone who's there, it should've been me."

@minayza commented:

"I like the initiative."

@Shonny_SA mentioned:

"Solly is tired of poverty."

@187Mlu tweeted:

"While others were sleeping, Solly Moholo was rocking the mic at groove."

@kevinwizlxvi replied:

"Hebanna, Just when i thought I’ve seen it all."

@zebrajays questioned:

"How did Legkanyane agree to this?"

@SparksTsetse said:

"Gospel ko groove hits different."

