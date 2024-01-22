Singer Zwai Bala alleges that his family recently experienced a racial incident

The TKZee member called for support from South Africans after his brother, Lwando, was attacked in Gordon's Bay

Zwai told Briefly News that he was almost caught in the crossfire

Zwai Bala asked for South Africa's support following his brother Lwando's racial attack in Gordon's Bay. Image: Zwai Bala

Source: Facebook

Zwai Bala is calling for help from Mzansi after a racism incident. The singer alleges that his brother, Lwando, was attacked by some racists at a Gordons Bay establishment for taking pictures.

Zwai Bala recounts racist experience

TKZee member, Zwai Bala is calling for help from fellow South Africans after experiencing racial discrimination.

The singer recounted a recent incident where he visited Bertie's Moorings Restaurant with his family, and his brother Lwando was attacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The Bala Family star called out Juan Pierre Needman, a second-in-charge of the Gordon's Bay Boat Angling Club and the owner of Bertie's, for allegedly attacking Lwando. According to Zwai, the scuffle may have been sparked by his family taking photos of the establishment:

"We paid our bill plus a generous tip as would be the expectation from any other race. But walking around and taking photos is for whites only, it seems. I will ensure the establishments are not off the hook."

"I call on everyone who can join us in making it clear that there’s no space for entitled racists in any part of our land, and can make it to Strand Magistrates Court on 7 February.""

Speaking to Briefly News, Zwai said the incident could have escalated:

"Fortunately, no one else was hurt; it was very close. I escaped a fist. The case was postponed to 7 February 2024."

Mzansi weighs in on Zwai Bala's incident

Netizens were concerned about Zwai's racial incident:

Tsogang3 said:

"Sorry about what happened to you, bro, that's our reality as natives here in South Africa."

Ralph70766640 promised:

"Well done for reporting these racists to SAPS. I will be at court supporting your cause!"

mccoycore wrote:

"I’m glad you are handling this in a calm and mature way. No insults, just straight-up facts."

tonijindigo posted:

"I’m here to assist in any way possible. I’m tired of this nonsense."

RenaldoAdams2 responded:

"Don’t let them get away with it!!!"

Meanwhile, some netizens called Zwai out for allegedly being a "clever black," saying he's getting a taste of his own medicine:

Zanokhanyotogu wasn't getting involved:

"But you guys love white people, you even have children with them. Then you want to involve us when they reject you; don't involve us."

zwidenyapT said:

"The problem is you love forcing yourself into their lives. How many times must we tell you that they do not love you? This is the price you paying for fighting the one person who kept them in check. Serves you right."

tlokwa__ wrote:

"Dear clever blacks, you can defend them however you like but your day is definitely coming. You will always come second to them."

AnthuBantu posted:

"We are sorry they reminded you that you are not one of them."

TheMxolisi responded:

"You marched together, sort it out with your buddies."

Tyla sparks debate about her race

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to South Africans and Americans debating over Tyla's race, where the latter claimed that "coloured" was offensive:

Krishaykat said:

"It’s a derogative term according to their history, so now the world must also align with their struggles."

Shortly after, the Water hitmaker clarified her race and announced that she identifies as coloured and not black.

Source: Briefly News