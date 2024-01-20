South African police made the most of an opportunity to catch an alleged arms dealer in Kwazulu-Natal

A man suspected to be a former assassin intelligence was tracked down to his home near Esikhaleni, where police searched the premises

Details about the arrested 41-year-old got many South African's attention as they speculated about his charges

Kwazulu-Natal - South Africa Police Service (SAPS) in KZN tracked down a suspect. The man, who is 41, is believed to be a former hitman before he was permanently injured.

Many South Africans shared their thoughts about the arrest. Peeps commented on how rampant crime, including murder, in South Africa remains constant.

Kzn men suspected of being hitman

According to SowetanLIVE, police apprehended a 41-year-old who's alleged to be a hitman. He is accused of supplying ammunition from his house in the Ndindima area outside Esikhaleni.

What did SAPS find in KZN suspect's possession?

The police reported that they found two firearms, an AK-47 and a pistol. They also found 38 rounds of ammunition and two magazines.

The accused was suspected of being a hitman before he needed a wheelchair. He made a career change by allegedly supplying others with firearms.

SA discuss alleged KZN hitman

Online users commented on the alleged hitman's arrest. People commented that KZN has a gun problem.

Mkhari Love Them All commented:

"Soon he will be out in jail at night and come back to kill and return to jail evidence lost. Wwe hear these news daily."

Meyiwa trial said: ·

"He shouldn't be arrested but eliminated for good there are too many izinkabi in KZN."

DIY Construction wrote: ·

"Yhoooo this police help these people."

Nkosazana Radebe speculated:

"Wheelchair bound hit man..obvious someone started the job and failed to do it properly. I so wish it was completed safely."

Siphiwe Biyela added:

"When you want to see chaos in this country supply guns to KZN because those guys seem to inherently be aggressive with a warrior mentality of the 1800's."

Butjwana Matibidi lamented:

"The gun capital of South Africa."

KZN officers' relative unmasked as alleged mastermind behind tragic hit

Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have successfully arrested a woman in connection to the murder of Captain Thomas Ntombela, who was mercilessly gunned down by a hitman.

The hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela (no relation to the victim), sang like a canary when police questioned him about who orchestrated the police officer's death.

Ntombela told officers that after getting a call to carry out a hit, he met a woman who pointed out where the officer lived. The woman also gave him pointers on where to hide and petrol money for when the deed was done.

