A woman at work filmed a video at a local hospital and posted a TikTok of an unlikely animal encounter

The healthcare worker caught sight of a random farm animal inside the health facility, and the post was a hit

Many people were amused by the random sighting in the TikTok video, and many commented with jokes

A woman showed people that she works in the rurals. The lady spotted animals at her workplace.

A TikTok video shows a goat in a rural hospital where one woman works. Image: @mky962

Source: TikTok

The video of the hospital received more than 5 000 likes. People commented on the video, and most were in stitches.

Woman finds goats in hospital

A woman @mky962 found a way to walk around in a rural hospital. In the video, she said it was simply a consequence of being in the rural area.

Watch the video:

South Africans amused by goat spotting

Online users were full of jokes about the goat in the hosptial. Some joked that the goat was there to receive its contraception.

Leetty_Mkh loves animals:

"This would actually make my day."

Anesu wondered:

"Who left the door opened ?"

registeredlunatic asked:

"Why, they can’t come for check up too?"

it’s reah declared:

"I’d live for this chaos."

Kgothi R's mind was elsewhere:

"I see food."

khubahE joked:

"Sizo preventer nje."

DineoM wrote:

"That hospital is goated."

Ndlovu Nqobile commented:

"It's Jan you can't eat cabbage alone mtase... I'm not implying anything kodwa."

sara was amused:

"Self-admission."

Cats inside public hospital

In a related story, a woman found cats inside the hospital. South Africans were filled with questions.

