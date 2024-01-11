One woman showed people her latest find at a bargain after going to Pep Home, where she made a good score

The lady showed followers her latest cheap product that is especially made to take care of hair during sleep

People were thoroughly amused after seeing the lady's viral video of her discovery at Pep stores

A woman posted a video plugging her audience with a cheap purchase. The lady made a video showing her latest find.

A TikTok video of a woman excited about finding cheap satin pillowcases went viral. Image: @mokhusek

Source: TikTok

The video got thousands of likes after finding a special pillowcase. Many commented on the video raving about the Pep find.

Woman excited by Pep bargain

A TikTokker @mokhusek found a special pillowcase, Pep. The lady found a pillowcase made out of satin being sold for R40.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa appreciates plug

Online users commented on the woman's video. Some people complained that it was too cheap and that the quality was likely questionable.

Rebekah Harrisanker wrote:

"I'm not a fan of anything satin, especially to sleep on. It's too slippery. You will be sliding all over lol."

KayInTheCity said:

"It does say 100% polyester on the front but they do look good! Just if you want the skin benefits you get from satin/silk, this may not help."

leojilla8885 commented:

"Bought a set at Ackermans stitching came loose in a weeks my set from Pep Home still in one piece."

irgo’s POTS argued:

"There is no satin for R40 love."

Katli.rnk agreed:

"I don’t mean to be a Debbie Downer but one thing about Pep Home you’ll soon find out why it’s R40."

Woman finds cheap item

A woman on tiktok posted a video of a cheap item he found. Many people immediately doubted the quality after seeing the price point.

Durban bargain hunter finds hidden gem for affordable furniture

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator showed a shop in Durban. The woman from KZN made a vlog to show the furniture stock that she thought would not break the bank.

The woman's video received over 10,000 likes, as furnishing a house is typically expensive. There were also comments from people who felt they needed the video.

People always love a good shopping hack. Online users commented that the video was necessary

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News