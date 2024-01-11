Woman’s R40 Satin Pillowcase Plug In TikTok Video Not Well Received, Mzansi Not Buying It
- One woman showed people her latest find at a bargain after going to Pep Home, where she made a good score
- The lady showed followers her latest cheap product that is especially made to take care of hair during sleep
- People were thoroughly amused after seeing the lady's viral video of her discovery at Pep stores
A woman posted a video plugging her audience with a cheap purchase. The lady made a video showing her latest find.
The video got thousands of likes after finding a special pillowcase. Many commented on the video raving about the Pep find.
Woman excited by Pep bargain
A TikTokker @mokhusek found a special pillowcase, Pep. The lady found a pillowcase made out of satin being sold for R40.
Watch the clip below:
South Africa appreciates plug
Online users commented on the woman's video. Some people complained that it was too cheap and that the quality was likely questionable.
Rebekah Harrisanker wrote:
"I'm not a fan of anything satin, especially to sleep on. It's too slippery. You will be sliding all over lol."
KayInTheCity said:
"It does say 100% polyester on the front but they do look good! Just if you want the skin benefits you get from satin/silk, this may not help."
leojilla8885 commented:
"Bought a set at Ackermans stitching came loose in a weeks my set from Pep Home still in one piece."
irgo’s POTS argued:
"There is no satin for R40 love."
Katli.rnk agreed:
"I don’t mean to be a Debbie Downer but one thing about Pep Home you’ll soon find out why it’s R40."
Woman finds cheap item
A woman on tiktok posted a video of a cheap item he found. Many people immediately doubted the quality after seeing the price point.
Durban bargain hunter finds hidden gem for affordable furniture
Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator showed a shop in Durban. The woman from KZN made a vlog to show the furniture stock that she thought would not break the bank.
The woman's video received over 10,000 likes, as furnishing a house is typically expensive. There were also comments from people who felt they needed the video.
People always love a good shopping hack. Online users commented that the video was necessary
