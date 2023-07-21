Creators on social media made a habit out of showing people where they can buy various home items for cheaper

Different homemakers relied on different shops, such as PEP, to get some useful home items without breaking the bank

South Africans were delighted to get ideas from others who had more experience shopping for the home

Home decorating can be an expensive endeavour. Some online content creators figured out ways to achieve their dream space without spending too much money.

Five South Africans found a way to decorate their homes with cheap items from Pep, Mr Price and other stores. Image: TikTok/ @ruralzulugirl/ @queen.yama.plugs/Facebook/ Protecia Octavia

Source: UGC

Online users were not shy to let TikTokkers with home decor advice know whether or not they were useful. The videos and photos by several creators showed people that they could visit a variety of shops to get bargains.

PEP home prices win against Mr Price, Home and Zara

A woman @elenanomis from Johannesburg was looking to buy kitchen items and went shopping at three South African stores. PEP proved itself as the most affordable as the woman compared plates she found at Mr Price Home for R39.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The same plate retailed at an exorbitant R179 from Home, while PEP priced a similar dish at only R19. Briefly News reported that many people couldn't believe that the stores would have products that are the same but with a huge price difference. Netizens applauded the lady for investigating the prices. Watch the video:

China Mall store in Johannesburg delivers with cheap dinner sets and kitchenware

One lady @queen.yama.plugs also lives in Johannesburg and turned to another franchise store to find her eating utensils. Briefly News reported that this woman went to a shop in China mall where she showed people that a store sells a variety of items at affordable prices.

The lady's video of all the stock was a useful shopping guide, and many netizens were grateful. Watch the clip below:

Woman turns home into sophisticated space with PEP home decor

A homemaker, @ruralzulugirl, needed to turn a house into a home and relied on PEP. The lady carefully chose certain decor items to put together an elevated space.

Briefly News reported that online users' jaws dropped after seeing what she was able to achieve with PEP Home. Watch her apartment tour below:

PEP Home items under R50 go TikTok viral

One lady @maxineluminique went shopping at PEP and was pleased to see they have many items that are below R50. In a video, the TikTokker showed useful items, including a bowl, a vegetable slicer and other kitchen items.

Briefly News reported that online users were delighted to see that they do not have to break the bank for pep products. Watch the shopping guide:

Woman explores South African shops to achieve cheap home decorations

A woman on Facebook showed people that if they shop wisely at different stores, they could make themselves a stylish home. Briefly News reported that the woman found useful home items at Mr Price, PEP and Crazy Store.

People commented on the post saying the lady had a good eye for items. The woman impressed many with her jewellery stand mirror, headboard, ottoman, round mirrors and more that she bought from Crazy Store. Read her advice in this post.

These five South African homemade are proof that it's possible to make a space look classy and luxurious without sacrificing too much money.

"Beautiful home": Mzansi lady with purple decor in crib warms many hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a gorgeous woman shared photos of her home in a highly interactive Facebook group.

The hun’s abode had a clear purple theme emanating throughout, and it seemed as though she took great care of her place.

Bakhe had many people impressed with her home décor and purple interior theme throughout the place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News