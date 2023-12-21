Men were the most murdered people in the country, a study by the South African Medical Research Council revealed

The study showed that 87% of the murders were of men and added that young boys stand a higher chance than young girls of being killed

South Africans mourned the statistics, and some debate over the findings, which were meant to shed light on male vulnerability

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were disturbed that 87% of murder victims were men. Images: Klaus Vedfelt and boonchai wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

The South African Medical Research Council has found that 87% of murders in the country happen to men. This means that a large chunk of the people killed are men.

87% of murder victims are men

According to SABC News, the study was the first done on male murders, as previous studies focused on female murders. The study aimed to challenge the misconception that men are not vulnerable. Professor Richard Matzopouls, who works as a researcher for the council's Burden of Disease unit, believed that the dynamic of physical violence against men has to be understood and unpacked.

Matzopoulos believes that perpetrators will show different forms of violence against men and women. He believes that women are subjected to high amounts of violence and other abuse forms, and this is not to take away from the violence men also experience. He also revealed that 80% of boys are more likely to be murdered compared to girls.

the stats depress men

Netizens on Facebook expressed how saddening this was.

Luvuyo Gabayi said:

“We are vulnerable.”

Xolani Rorwana added:

“My brother was brutally murdered last year at Sandfontein. The case was open, but there have been no investigations or arrests.”

Sanele Justice Mthembu wrote:

“Other men murder them.”

Thapelo Mkhonto asked:

“So they are not victims when murdered by other men? Or are their mercers not murders because other men murdered them?”

Gender-based violence still high, stats reveal

Similarly, Briefly News reported that quarter two's crime statistics revealed that although crime went down a notch, gender-based violence is still high.

Police minister Bheki Cele published the latest stats, and they revealed that 14,401 cases of assault GBH against women were opened between July and September and that 293 children were murdered.

He also revealed that An astonishing 4726 women were sexually assaulted in South Africa, and more than 10,000 sexual assault cases were reported in this period.

Source: Briefly News