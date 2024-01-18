Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the recent damage caused by a flood in La Lucia

The radio presenter was stunned after another flood had caused massive damage, saying the whole of Durban needed to be closed down

Netizens agreed with Sizwe while voicing their concerns about the infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal

Sizwe Dhlomo and his followers were stunned at the damage caused by the flood in Durban. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo is sick and tired of seeing endless damage caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal. The Kaya 959 presenter and his supporters, believe that the port needs to be closed down, seeing how much damage floods have caused over the years, and recently.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Durban flood damage

With the heavy rains came destructive floods in KwaZulu-Natal that damaged infrastructure and claimed the lives of several people.

In a recent Twitter (X) post, JustdoitZee shared a clip from the aftermath of the flood damage on Chartwell Drive, La Lucia in Umhlanga, after the road collapsed.

In a post commenting on the damage, Sizwe Dhlomo suggested that the port be closed at this point, considering the extent of the damage floods cause in Durban:

"The entire post must be closed!"

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's suggestion

Sizwe Dhlomo's post sparked a conversation among netizens who can't seem to understand the ongoing flood problem in Durban.

Recently, Mzansi was heartbroken to find out about the granny and grandchild who lost their lives during the disaster.

Don_A_Teller said:

"The country as a whole needs to pray for KZN."

SparksTsetse was concerned:

"It's strange that this is only happening in KZN."

JCollisons called out the government:

"The worst part is that the government is corrupt, and they can’t fix it in time!"

santa_Xma wrote:

"Since the death of the king, things have never been the same."

Kaydot_scotch was frustrated:

"This province can’t seem to catch a break."

RandyMoche revealed:

"Construction was never meant to happen here. No ways!"

Mzansi mourns Durban car crash victims

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a devastating car crash in Durban that claimed the life of a three-month-old.

Mzansi sent tribute messages to the infant as well as a pedestrian who also lost their life in the head-on collision in the N2.

