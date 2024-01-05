A three-month-old infant lost its life when two cars crashed into each other on the N2 in KwaZulu Natal

The incident took place in Durban and was so horrific that some of the passengers didn't make it, and others had to be pulled out with the jaws of life

South Africans mourned that the loss of a child could happen so early in life

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

South Africans were saddened when an infant died in an accident. Images: Reza Estakhrian and Mindful Media

Source: Getty Images

A three-month-old baby died in a horrific car crash on the N2 in Durban on 5 January.

The car the child was in was involved in a head-on collision northbound near the Edwin Sales bridge, leaving South Africans heartbroken by the accident.

Accident on N2 leaves passengers trapped

According to TimesLIVE, the accident took place just before 10 am. The accident was so bad that one vehicle was flipped to the side after the collision. The passengers of one of the cars were trapped in the car, and medical personnel had to use the jaws of life to free them from their entrapment.

Once they freed them, they found that a 40-year-old man and an infant died from their injuries. The other occupants from the other vehicle were taken to hospital after they were stabilised. A pedestrian was also hit and did not survive. Miraculously, the driver of one of the vehicles survived with no injuries.

Mzansi mourns the infant's death

South Africans on Facebook found it difficult to take the news.

Sakhe Sithole said:

“I know it’s wrong, but sometimes I question God’s will. A mother carries a child for nine long months, some with a host of medical complications, and gives birth, only to lose the child three months later. Life can be unfair.”

Emmanuel Nxumalo wrote:

“I blame the parents. Nowadays, parents drive with their young ones in the front seat.”

Eunicca Maila Mathibane exclaimed:

“Not good news to start a year. May their souls rest in peace.”

Rose Baijnath noted:

“It’s really sad and heartbreaking. Condolences to the family.”

Horrific incident on N2 kills 4 people

Recently, Briefly News reported that four people died when two cars and one truck collided on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident in Tongaat was so devastating that the road had to be closed for a couple of hours. The incident saddened South Africans and encouraged each other to be careful while driving on the roads.

