Davido was dragged for walking around with heavy security in Cape Town

The Unavailable hitmaker was captured on vacation in South Africa with his armed bodyguards

South Africans called him out for being extra, saying his security was too over the top

Netizens called Davido out for walking with armed bodyguards while in South Africa. Images: davido

Davido is catching some smoke after netizens saw photos from his alleged Cape Town vacation. The Nigerian singer was caught surrounded by armed bodyguards, and Mzansi felt it was too over the top and that he didn't need that much security because nobody in South Africa cared that much about him.

Davido spotted in Cape Town

Davido is said to be on vacation in Cape Town and was caught walking with his heavily armed security guards; we're talking men in black carrying AK-47s, the whole shebang!

Twitter (X) user, ThiboTalk shared a photo of the Grammy-nominated singer posing while looking away from the camera while his armed men stare directly at the camera in an intimidating stance:

"Davido is on a Vacation in Cape Town, South Africa!"

Netizens weighs in on Davido's security

South Africans are stunned that Davido believed he needed that much security around him:

Matema_ said:

"Main character syndrome."

thulasizwe warned:

"It is his own brothers who will be after him!"

StrAightMARVIN threw shade:

"Dude doesn’t need security in Cape Town, he blends in."

Ronewa_Mathephe wrote:

"He should relax. His Nairas are not worth much here!"

Meanwhile, some netizens believed that Davido's security measures were necessary. Though it may appear over the top, South Africa is still a crime-infested country, and we don't want another incident like AKA's brutal assassination to repeat itself - safety first! Besides, Davido was once robbed here:

pilempilane2 said:

"He saw how AKA died in his own country."

w_msimanga asked:

"Didn’t they gun down AKA last year? Why should he take chances?"

markmute_ wrote:

"Go listen to those first lines on Nasty C’s Juice Back Remix!"

Bongah_Tumelo posted:

"How I wish my GOAT, AKA used to walk with bodyguards like this, he'd still be here."

Skomota walks with heavy security

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Skomota walking into a show with heavy security:

KagisoPhaladi said:

"Lol! Skomoto’s life just changed like that."

Since becoming a household name, the dancer saw it necessary to beef up his security.

