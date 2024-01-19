Declan Murphy, who was a matriculant at St Benedict's College in Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni, died before he could receive his matric results

He was on holiday with his family in Plettenberg Bay when he died in an accident

The young man achieved five distinctions, and Mzansi mourned his untimely death

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans mourned the death of Declan Murphy, who died before getting his 5 distinctions. Images: St Benedict's College/ Facebook and NickyLloyd

Source: UGC

It was a bittersweet moment for the parents of Declan Murphy, a St Benedict's College student in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. The young man passed with five distinctions but could not celebrate his achievements as he died on holiday.

Matriculant who died in accident achieves 5 distinctions

SowetanLIVE reports that Murphy died in an accident while the family was on holiday in Plettenberg Bay. His school celebrated 250 distinctions from the academic year 2023, and his death was sorely mourned. The school remarked that he was an excellent leader and excelled in English, geography, mathematics, life orientation and physical sciences. He was also a devout Christian, and his faith was essential to him. He also guided his fellow learners and used to give them advice when they were stuck.

South Africans shattered by his loss

Netizens on Facebook were broken by his untimely death months before the matric results were released.

Freeman T Mapfuwa wrote:

"God of mercy. Very painful to the educators and parents."

Khumalo Nokuthla Primrose remarked:

"Aah, congratulations to him. I believe he is happy seeing them in heaven. May the family find peace and strength from God."

Lee Kunene said:

"Yoh, the pain his parents must be feeling. Rest, mfana."

Mpolk Dipela added:

"Oh, my boy. Rest in peace. You represented us well."

Ma-Les Nhlapo said:

"Life is not fair. Rest in peace, boy."

Bhekumuzi Mnisi emerges as one of Mpumalanga's top learners

In another article, Briefly News reported that Bhemumuzi Mnisi passed as one of the country's top performers.

The pupil, from Kwamhlanga in Mpumalanga, sacrificed having a love life and a social life and triumphed even after his grandmother passed away before he completed his exams.

South Africans clapped for him and praised his good morals.

Source: Briefly News