South African singer Solly Moholo recently revealed his battle with depression

The legendary star admitted to two suicide attempts due to struggles in his career and personal life

Moholo shared his story on The Venting Podcast With Gogo Skhotheni, where he recounted feeling isolated

Gospel star Solly Moholo opened up about his battle with mental health. Image: @EFFmanifestolaunch

Source: Twitter

South African gospel singer Solly Moholo recently opened up about his battle with depression. The star revealed that he attempted to take his life twice when things were not going well for him.

Solly Moholo on battle with depression

It's not every day that celebrities admit that they once lost all hope and wanted to do the unimaginable. Popular gospel star Solly Moholo recently shared his story and how he overcame it.

Speaking with popular sangoma and DJ Gogo Skotheni on her show The Venting Podcast With Gogo Skhotheni, Solly Moholo said he contemplated taking his own life when things were not going well for him. The legendary star admitted that he ate rat poison and even went as far as wanting to shoot himself. He said:

"Things became heavy. I'm not a pretender. Things were not coming together. I didn't even get visitors. I was feeling isolated. Shows were not there.

"I wanted to eat Rattex. I once saw these other guys and wanted them to lend me a gun to shoot myself. It was hard."

Mzansi weigh in on Solly Moholo's interview

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's interview. Many hailed him for opening up about his battles.

@rwalandle said:

"People are laughing This is not something to laugh about, we all go through something and if you haven't got to a stage whereby you wanted to commit suicide consider yourself lucky "

@missrantjelebane added:

"I love that man with all my heart his music healed my soul, and helped me overcome suicide❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@spononosa noted:

"Those who smile/laugh a lot are going through the most... They hide pain behind laughter or smile."

@mkholosonini said:

"This looks like it was an extremely emotional interview..Can't wait!!!"

