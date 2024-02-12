Homeless Woman's Incredible Singing Outside Spar Wows Viewers in a TikTok Video
- A social media user posted a clip of a lady singing outside of Spar, which captured the attention of many people who were walking by
- In the video, the woman can be seen playing her guitar while she sings; she is also surrounded by loads of people watching her sing
- The young lady's content entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments to express that the lady sounded like Zahara
A video of a homeless woman singing outside Spar wowed many people online with her incredible vocals.
Woman sings outside Spar and wows peeps
A video posted by @nompumelelo.c on TikTok shows a woman standing while playing her guitar as she sings. She was surrounded by a group of people who were cheering her on. @nompumelelo.c posted the clip on her TikTok page to make her go viral.
Taking to TikTok, @nompumelelo.c captained her post by saying:
"Met this amazing woman last night in Arcadia, at Spar, yooh she sings so beautifully."
SA wowed by the woman's voice
The video touched many people, gathering over 162. K views along with thousands of likes and many comments. People gushed over her vocals in the comments, with some saying she sings just like the late musician Zahara.
Akona.xo said:
"Zahara, is that you?."
Felicia added:
"She sounds like Zahara."
User2906361218174
"Wow, u made me remember our legend Zahara; if her mom sees her, she will cry."
Dimpho Mosebjadi Kek shared:
"Bathong I remember seeing her video three years ago, I've been wondering where she is."
Mr Funny Dude simply said:
"Raw Talent."
