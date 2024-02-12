Global site navigation

Homeless Woman's Incredible Singing Outside Spar Wows Viewers in a TikTok Video
People

Homeless Woman's Incredible Singing Outside Spar Wows Viewers in a TikTok Video

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A social media user posted a clip of a lady singing outside of Spar, which captured the attention of many people who were walking by
  • In the video, the woman can be seen playing her guitar while she sings; she is also surrounded by loads of people watching her sing
  • The young lady's content entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments to express that the lady sounded like Zahara

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A video of a homeless woman singing outside Spar wowed many people online with her incredible vocals.

A South African woman singing outside spar.
A woman's TikTok video of a lady singing outside Spar goes viral. Image: Zinkevych/Getty Image and Jpm.foto/Getty Image
Source: Getty Images

Woman sings outside Spar and wows peeps

A video posted by @nompumelelo.c on TikTok shows a woman standing while playing her guitar as she sings. She was surrounded by a group of people who were cheering her on. @nompumelelo.c posted the clip on her TikTok page to make her go viral.

Read also

Spar cashier resembles Cardi B, TikTok video of lookalike amuses South Africa

Taking to TikTok, @nompumelelo.c captained her post by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"Met this amazing woman last night in Arcadia, at Spar, yooh she sings so beautifully."

Watch the video below:

SA wowed by the woman's voice

The video touched many people, gathering over 162. K views along with thousands of likes and many comments. People gushed over her vocals in the comments, with some saying she sings just like the late musician Zahara.

Akona.xo said:

"Zahara, is that you?."

Felicia added:

"She sounds like Zahara."

User2906361218174

"Wow, u made me remember our legend Zahara; if her mom sees her, she will cry."

Dimpho Mosebjadi Kek shared:

"Bathong I remember seeing her video three years ago, I've been wondering where she is."

Mr Funny Dude simply said:

"Raw Talent."

Homeless couple in Cape Town do Rihanna cover in TikTok video

Read also

Man's sweet morning serenade leaves woman speechless in a TikTok video, SA goes wild

Briefly News previously reported on a video showing a homeless woman singing a hit song by Rihanna. The lady gave it her all as she sang Love on the Brain word-for-word and in her own style.

The video touched many people and got over a million likes. People could not stop raving about how the singer and guitarist needed a record deal. A woman on TikTok @yvettelondon0 filmed a couple, Millicent and Thabani, who did a rendition of Rihanna's Love on the Brain.

The man was playing the guitar, and the woman was singing a heartfelt song with her soulful voice. Watch the video of them thanking the country after going viral. They also revealed they formed Street Wise Band together:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel