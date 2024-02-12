A social media user posted a clip of a lady singing outside of Spar, which captured the attention of many people who were walking by

In the video, the woman can be seen playing her guitar while she sings; she is also surrounded by loads of people watching her sing

The young lady's content entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments to express that the lady sounded like Zahara

A video of a homeless woman singing outside Spar wowed many people online with her incredible vocals.

A woman's TikTok video of a lady singing outside Spar goes viral. Image: Zinkevych/Getty Image and Jpm.foto/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Woman sings outside Spar and wows peeps

A video posted by @nompumelelo.c on TikTok shows a woman standing while playing her guitar as she sings. She was surrounded by a group of people who were cheering her on. @nompumelelo.c posted the clip on her TikTok page to make her go viral.

Taking to TikTok, @nompumelelo.c captained her post by saying:

"Met this amazing woman last night in Arcadia, at Spar, yooh she sings so beautifully."

Watch the video below:

SA wowed by the woman's voice

The video touched many people, gathering over 162. K views along with thousands of likes and many comments. People gushed over her vocals in the comments, with some saying she sings just like the late musician Zahara.

Akona.xo said:

"Zahara, is that you?."

Felicia added:

"She sounds like Zahara."

User2906361218174

"Wow, u made me remember our legend Zahara; if her mom sees her, she will cry."

Dimpho Mosebjadi Kek shared:

"Bathong I remember seeing her video three years ago, I've been wondering where she is."

Mr Funny Dude simply said:

"Raw Talent."

Homeless couple in Cape Town do Rihanna cover in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a video showing a homeless woman singing a hit song by Rihanna. The lady gave it her all as she sang Love on the Brain word-for-word and in her own style.

The video touched many people and got over a million likes. People could not stop raving about how the singer and guitarist needed a record deal. A woman on TikTok @yvettelondon0 filmed a couple, Millicent and Thabani, who did a rendition of Rihanna's Love on the Brain.

The man was playing the guitar, and the woman was singing a heartfelt song with her soulful voice. Watch the video of them thanking the country after going viral. They also revealed they formed Street Wise Band together:

Source: Briefly News