Phelo Bala is finally sharing details about what happened to his failed marriage to Gomora star Moshe Ndiki

Speaking during the latest episode of his reality television show, The Bala Family , Phelo said he was not happy that Moshe did not fight for him

He also showed off the cover-up tattoo that he recently got to cover up the wedding tattoos he got with his ex-husband when they got married

Phelo Bala is finally opening up about how things ended with his ex-husband Moshe Ndiki. Bala shared the details of his failed marriage while having a candid discussion on his reality TV show, The Bala Family.

Phelo Bala has shared more details about his failed marriage to Moshe Ndiki. Image: @phelobala and @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Phelo Bala reveals reasons why his marriage to Moshe Ndiki failed

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki shocked the world when they announced their breakup a few years after walking down the aisle. Many have been wondering what went wrong between the lovely couple.

According to TimesLIVE, Bala shared all the details while having a conversation with actress Charmaine Mtinta on the reality TV show, The Bala Family.

The star who caused a stir when he revealed that he accepted his calling to become a sangoma also explained why he decided to have a cover-up tattoo.

He said he felt it was time to move on and start afresh, hence the decision to get another tattoo to cover the one he had with Moshe Ndiki. He said:

"I can't have this thing on my finger and continue with my life. I am heartbroken and hurt it didn't work out. I really did love him and I still do."

Phelo Bala says he hopes to find love again following his breakup with Moshe Ndiki

Phelo Bala is definitely a hopeless romantic. The star said he has not given up on love yet and hopes to settle down when he finally meets Mr Right.

"I feel like I'm going to find somebody who is going to protect me, who's going to love me, not somebody who is going to throw a black plastic bag in your face in front of your friends and say you must leave his house."

