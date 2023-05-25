Bonang Matheba's appearance in the second season of the popular Netflix reality television show Young, Famous & African has sparked reactions from social media users

The star left viewers of the show divided with the way she conducted herself in the show, especially after she lashed out at Namibian star Luis Munana

Somizi Mhlongo joined the conversation and added his two cents, claiming the B'Dazzled star made a wrong move by joining the show

Bonang Matheba's fans got to see a different side of the star on Young, Famous & African Season 2. The star sparked a heated debate on social media after fans watched the show.

Somizi has weighed in on Bonang Matheba's 'Young, Famous & African' debut.

Some said Bonang gave the show the much-needed boost while others felt she shouldn't have joined the cast.

Somizi Mhlongo weighs in on Bonang's debut on Young, Famous & African Season 2

According to TimesLIVE, Somizi joined the conversation about Bonang's appearance in Young, Famous & African during an Instagram Live session. The Idols SA judge seemed to suggest that Bonang's debut on the show will do more harm than good to her brand. He said:

"There is a part of me when I was watching that scene, I was like, I don't think Bonang should have taken this contract, but then again I get why she would take it because that platform gives you access to a new audience. I thought Bonang is smarter than that in terms of what to do, what to say and what not to say on TV.

"I think her emotions got the better of her. That's now going to live with her for the rest of her career and her life."

Somizi Mhlongo says Bonang overreacted when she addressed Luis Munana

Bonang Matheba and Luis Munana's exchange on the show is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights. Somizi said the star was rude and could have handled the matter differently. He added"

"I felt that she overreacted in the scene with Luis. She was rude to Luis and he was a gentleman. She and Swanky really reached, they tried to make something out of nothing. It had to do with her and the production house but not the people in the show."

Young, Famous & African viewers bring out receipts confirming Bonang Matheba was booked by Luis for WFW

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is still trending on Twitter following her appearance on Young, Famous & African. The media personality is the talk of the town for different reasons.

The Netflix reality television show brought heated drama and conflicts that had the streets buzzing. Among the many conversations that happened was the one between Bonang Matheba and Luis Munana.

