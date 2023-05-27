Every South African has used that famous Afrikaans swear word at least once in their lives

Well, US TikTok star Nilla Allin loved the word so much that she decided to turn it into a song

Allin, who is happy the song was well received, says she recorded it to pay tribute to the love Mzansi showed her

The South African slang word V*etsek has been reimagined into a song by American TikTok star and singer Nilla Allin. The homegrown smash hit has everyone going crazy.

It seems that the time the Tiktokker and rapper spent on vacation in Mzansi earlier this year left a lasting impression on her. The trip was so successful even News 24 wrote about it. Allin felt the need to pay tribute to the country in the most meaningful way she could.

Nilla Allin recorded 'V*etsek' song after followers on TikTok made the request

The rapper has Mzansi nodding their heads to slick lyrics like:

"They call me Palesa; I'm sweet like nectar, my face real pretty, and my body real lekker."

Speaking to Times Live in an exclusive interview Allin claims that she created the song in response to a request from one of her TikTok fans. This song is her way of giving back to Mzansi the affection she received from the country.

She stated:

"South Africa showed me much love so I had to return the favour and reciprocate the energy on this next project."

US TikTokker announces the release of next song called 'Thandeka'

The rapper posted the song to Instagram and promised her followers she wasn't finished gushing about South Africa yet. The MC has declared that the title of her upcoming album will be Thandeka. Allin adopted the nickname while on vacation.

Check out the post:

Mzansi can't get enough of Allin's swear song banger

The whole nation is here for the tune. The internet was flooded with videos of people dancing to the music.

Briefly News put together the best comments:

@ailur.o was going nuts over the lyrics:

"I’m the light during load shedding. ICONIC"

@notsoslick_rick was hooked:

"I don't think anyone can get enough of this song."

@weird_princess17 was in love:

"I really be loving your music; you're definitely going to be the most lit artist."

Mzansi calls on US TikTok star Nilla Allin to embrace African name during South Africa trip

It seems like the rapper knows how to take good advice. Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that Mzansi told the MC to make the most of her time in the country.

As posts about Allin's trip went viral, people loved her energy. That is when netizens started calling for her to adopt an African name.

If her new songs are any indication, Nilla Allin will visit Mzansi again soon.

