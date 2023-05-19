Season 2 of the Netflix series Young, Famous and African finally premiered with new faces joining the cast

Bonang Matheba, who is a guest, celebrates the premiere of the African reality series

The House of BNG owner caused quite a riot during her short stint on the show but admitted that she had a lot of fun

Bonang Matheba shakes things up on Season 2 of Netflix’s ’Young, Famous and African' and viewers want more of her. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba announced with excitement that Season 2 of Netflix's first African series, Young, Famous and African, has premiered.

The B-Dazzled star joins the cast for a short stint as she shakes things up, giving fans pure entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Bonang said:

"Happy premier day!!! Young, Famous & African Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix SA. Had so much fun… Enjoy the show."

The Netflix series Young, Famous and African premiered on 19 May at 10am.

Bonang trends following her appearance on Young, Famous and African

Viewers have stated how disappointed they are that Bonang left after a few episodes. Many will agree that she was exactly what this show needed:

Lnugelo_n said:

"And you look all sorts of scrumptious my scrumdiliyumyum."

@ChumaMgini commented:

"Oh Queen B, I am so happy to see you on our screens. Currently watching and drooling."

@TDK3MJ said:

"TGIF. This 2nd season is about to be amazing. Bonang is making her grand entrance that everybody has been waiting for. Let's go."

@_unklekat shared:

"You bring so much fresh energy, I'm already on Episode 3 and I'm watching in between my meetings."

@Lala_CelesteM said:

"Listeeeeeen you are the girl you think you are and your entrance???????? Made me faint at first."

@michaelmatebe_ shared:

"Hayike sana, I stopped watching after Swanky announced you left the show."

@meta_motaung added:

"This is all I'm looking forward to watching this weekend. Can't wait."

@Thabanggold1 said:

"You walked in the room and they walked out what a Queen. Yes they must shake vele."

@Miss_Hotthang said:

"Bonang was exactly what the show has been missing. Jonga she comes with a vibe not many will understand."

@Msbucie15Nkosi shared:

"You exited in E5 njani kodwa B... still watching though hopefully you will resurface again before the end."

Viewers amped after Bonang's explosive grand entrance

Bonang Matheba made an explosive grand entrance as the season kicked off. Viewers anticipated drama because Nadia Nakai will be squaring up with her former friend, Bonang.

Bonang shakes the internet with her brown all-Gucci outfit

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang had the streets shaking with another fashion win.

Moghel rocked a brown Gucci look from head to toe, leaving fans starstruck. Comments flooded in with people applauding B's fashion sense, saying she never misses.

