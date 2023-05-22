Young, Famous & African charted Twitter trends over the weekend after Mzansi binge-watched the highly anticipated show

The show lived up to viewers' expectations as it brought new members, drama and heated beef that had everyone talking

Peeps were more concerned about Bonang Matheba's altercation with Luis Munana and they brought out receipts after doing some digging

Bonang Matheba is still trending on Twitter following her appearance on Young, Famous & African. The media personality is the talk of the town for different reasons.

‘Young, Famous & African’ fans have called on Bonang Matheba to apologise to Luis Munana. Image: @luismunana and @bonang_m

The Netflix reality television show brought heated drama and conflicts that had the streets buzzing. Among the many conversations that happened was the one between Bonang Matheba and Luis Munana.

Young, Famous & African viewers bring proof that Bonang Matheba attended Windhoek Fashion Week organised by Luis Munana

Social media users went digging after Luis Munana's claims that he invited Bonang to the Windhoek Fashion Week and forgot to book her accommodation.

According to a post shared by a Twitter user with the handle @PrestigeGumede, Bonang Matheba posted on her social media pages that she was attending the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week.

Bonang Matheba accused of bullying Luis Munana, Young, Famous & African viewers call for her to issue an apology

Social media users have called upon South African media personality Bonang Matheba to issue an apology to Luis Munana. Others accused the Being Bonang star of bullying Luis while he was telling the truth.

@thesh81 said:

"Bonang misdirected her anger here. Luis was just a scapegoat shame. I think Nadia was the kindest to him, Khanyi let him down. Also thanks to Andile for giving him an ear."

@CRangataJ commented:

"Swanky is a cult member of that woman. He, like many here on this platform still believes she did nothing wrong."

@mandulie2 noted:

"And yet she still is glorified....let me shoosh before I get dragged for my opinion."

Viewers of Netflix show claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on May 19, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes.

Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

People were looking forward to seeing Bonang interact with Nadia, who was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend AKA and their complicated history translated on screen.

