Khanyi Mbau has raised issues with the way she was portrayed on Netflix's reality show, Young, Famous and African

The reality TV star claims she was set up for failure as she was sick during filming and the editors made her out to be the villain

She was quick to call out the show's producers, Urban Brew, but not everyone was here for it, with some saying she created the drama herself

Young, Famous, and African star Khanyi Mbau has finally spoken out about season 2 of the show. The reality star disapproves of the show's portrayal of her.

Khanyi Mbau says editors of 'Young, Famous and African' made her out to be the villain. Image: @mbaureloaded

Mbau mentioned that the shooting environment was less than ideal. She maintains her health was progressively deteriorating during the production of the series. The star also claims that her behaviour reflects this.

Khanyi Mbau calls out Urban Brew editors for being "messy"

The reality star claims the show's creators, Urban Brew, manipulated scenes to make her look bad. Mbau stated that she was always cast as the antagonist of the show, no matter how she tried to portray herself.

Mbau wrote:

"It was a very hard and painful watch for me; it triggered me so much."

Netizens speculated that the starlet was talking about her feud with Bonang Matheba. Part of season 2 focused on the relationship between these two stunning women.

See the post here:

Mzansi can't decide if Khanyi Mbau is the real villain of the show

Khanyi's remarks have split Mzansi apart. While some believe the actor is playing the victim, others argue the producers should do better.

@love_.sparkle thought the show misrepresented:

"Facts. I feel like this season did not portray the beautiful kings and queens of our beloved continent but rather a bunch of aggressive women. Last season was great. Fantana's got to go!"

@ladyps81 thought Matheba started it:

"Bonang thought she was the richest. Lui is very calm. I don't like what Swanky Jeremiah did to him. As for Fantana, she needs to calm down. Diamond is still a player. Let's hope there's a season 3. Season 1 was better tthan Season2."

@odedanilo called Khanyi out for her behaviour:

"Khanyi and Nadia acted like those high school girls who feel intimidated by the new girl because everyone likes her. Weirdly, Bonang wasn’t even nasty to them once."

@KhumaloFk talked about the actress's claim that she did not see the show:

"She’s lying because there is pre-screening, which they don’t attend but send their managers to it."

But another reality TV show star, Nonku Williams, felt she was telling the truth:

"I can relate."

@LittleMzMercy had one word:

"Trash."

Bonang Matheba celebrates the premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's actress's 'Young, famous and African': "Had so much fun"

Luckily, not everyone felt the same about season 2 of the hit show. Recently, Bonang Matheba showed her excitement for the Young, Famous and African season premiere.

Matheba, a guest on the show, celebrated the screening of the African reality series. The media mogul said she had fun while filming the season.

The businesswoman caused quite a stir with her brief appearance on the show. While she was a fan favourite, some cast members did not love her.

