Bonang Matheba's humourous claim of speaking IsiZulu sparked excitement on social media

Fans eagerly await the second season of Young Famous and African featuring Bonang, Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platinumz, Nadia Nakai, and more

Hilarious reactions flooded social media as fans find Bonang's declaration amusing and endearing

Bonang Matheba sent Mzansi rolling on the floor with her claim of speaking isiZulu. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba, caused a stir on social media recently when she humorously claimed to have become fluent in IsiZulu.

Bonang Matheba showed off her linguistic prowess in a hilarious clip

Fans were left amused and excited by her declaration, which came in response to a fan sharing a clip from the trailer of the upcoming Netflix reality show, Young Famous and African in which Bonang stars.

With the highly anticipated second season set to premiere on 19 May, fans are eagerly awaiting the show's return, featuring an ensemble cast including Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platinumz, Nadia Nakai, and other African stars.

"Things are changing" exclaimed Moghel as Twitter erupted with humour

In response to a fan sharing a clip from the trailer, in which Bonang can be heard saying, "Izinto ziyashintsha" (Things are changing), the media mogul tweeted:

"I speak IsiZulu now. Yes! "

The unexpected declaration caught the attention of her fans and quickly went viral, eliciting a wave of amusement and excitement.

@Lnugelo_n said:

"I love it when you switch to IsiZulu ❤️"

@khosigadi said:

"Lol"

@Tickle_Me_Joey said:

""

@Tboz_999 said:

"Lmaooo mara Bonang is hard to dislike yaz like how can one do that when she easily brighten your day ke sunshine this one."

@ShaunLukhele commented:

"Cute "

KerryVilakazi said:

"Is there anything our can’t do?!"

