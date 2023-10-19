Actress Zola Nombona is back on screen and will play a lead character on a new show

The star posted on Instagram, gushing over her new role in Mzansi Magic's new telenovela, My Brother's Keeper.

My Brother's Keeper will be replacing the canned weeknight telenovela Gomora

Actress Zola Nombona is excited about her new role in 'My Brother's Keeper.' Image: @znombona

Halala! Zola Nombona is back on TV! The young, talented actress returned on screen with a new role in a new telenovela.

Zola Nombona gushes over new role in My Brother's Keeper

Though the ever-so-gorgeous actress Zola Nombona exited Generations: The Legacy, which was the last time netizens saw her on TV, she has been bagging some good deals on the side for herself.

Late last year, the boy mom bagged herself a new fashion deal with Foschini as their official brand ambassador.

Recently, Zola made headlines as she secured a new role in Mzansi Magic's new telenovela, My Brother's Keeper. Zola posted a trailer of her character gushing over it on her Instagram timeline. She wrote:

"My latest offering: Meet Fakazile Shabalala - The King Maker. It’s a journey I’m so excited to share with you guys finally. Delving into this character has been so amazing. I’m so grateful to God for this opportunity. Let’s meet on the 23rd of October at 19:30 on @mzansimagic, The Home of Local."

My Brother's keeper replaces Gomora

Previously, It was announced online that the fan-favourite weeknight show, Gomora, will be canned after four successful seasons on Friday, 20 October 2023, and will be replaced by a new Mzansi Magic original telenovela, My Brother's Keeper.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said that though the show will replace Gomora, it seems like it is still in production.

