Phelo Bala and his brother Zwai Bala embarked on a road trip together and shared a selfie from the trip

Fans showed love to the brothers, but what was on everyone's mind was requesting season 2 of the family reality show

The reality show was a success and a hit among viewers as the family brought drama and entertainment

Phelo Bala went on a road trip with big brother Zwai Bala. Image: @phelobala, @zeebala

Source: Instagram

Reality TV stars Phelo Bala and Zwai Bala warmed many people's hearts when they shared a selfie.

The Bala brothers embark on a road trip

Musician Phelo Bala took a snapshot with his big brother Zwai Bala. He shared that they embarked on a road trip together.

Taking to social media, Phelo shared a selfie of them all-smiles seemingly enjoying their trip.

"Road trip with the big bro Zeebala."

Fans show love to the Balas

Commenting under the picture, fans showed love to the brothers, but what was on everyone's mind was requesting season 2 of their reality show, The Bala Family.

The reality show was a success and a hit among viewers as the family brought drama and entertainment.

@__Ayabulela:

"I hope you guys are shooting season 2. I miss uTata uJafta, please!"

@BossMatriach asked:

"I hope you guys are shooting season 2."

@RoyalVhadau:

"The season two that we deserve."

@Lholo:

"We can’t wait for a new season. There's no reason for you two to be out and about."

@NgwanaGaShimane:

"Need them on my television screen expeditiously."

@Twana_Mashandu:

"Love this. Makes me so happy."

kgomotsotlhapane:

"I'm glad you guys are getting along nice."

fuziledumpho:

"I love seeing stuff like this. Boooooys."

@bulldogzin1:

"Love this, so happy to see that your relationship has improved."

Pinky Bala speaks fondly of the Bala Family reality show

In a previous report from Briefly News, the nation hailed the Bala Family show for its originality and realness.

The Zwai Brothers' sibling Pinky Bala told Briefly News how the show is helping the family with their issues.

While there is no certainty of another season at this stage, Pinky said that they are all on individual healing journeys.

