Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took to his Instagram account to celebrate Bafana Bafana's win

The national soccer team won against Morrocco and advanced to the AFCON quarterfinals

The online community reacted to the rugby champion's video, with many finding his energy entertaining

Siya Kolisi celebrated Bafana Bafana's win in style. Images: @siyakolisi/ Instagram, @BafanaBafana/ Twitter

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi never seems to amaze. The bubbly rugby champion and father celebrated the recent Bafana Bafana win against Morocco. The team is going to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals this weekend.

Siya posted a celebratory video on his Instagram account. In the clip, the captain is all up in a hyper mood, playing an epic TKZee song, celebrating the win while his kids sit at the table eating breakfast before school. The kids were unbothered by their father's high spirits and were hilariously not in a celebratory mood like he was.

"Yho ama2000 don’t know what we know about @bafanabafanarsa but they will find out ❤️. @ronwen30 and the boys, congrats, I know the country is gonna be even more mal getting behind you! @mokoena_28 @percytau22 @mshishi18 @bennimac17."

Siya celebrates Bafana early in the morning while kids eat breakfast

Watch the Instagram funny video below:

Social media users laughed at Siya's celebratory mood

The video has over 19k likes, with many online users finding the captain's hyperenergy funny and observing the kid's reactions.

@nottyndebs said:

" When you are still waking up and your dad’s energy is already on 1000!"

@lesego_tlhabi joked:

"The absolute humour in this video is in how little they care "

@gem_n_i_green admired:

"The way these kids are so unfazed by our Captain is the funniest thing Do they even know how lucky they are to have him every day huh? I mean, the man is the greatest in our Country!!! Nee man julle man."

@kwakho applauded:

"Great parenting!!!! They must know these songs, these young ones!!! Lol…. Oh, but my heart melted when he cleaned after himself "

@vimbai_masiyiwa felt for the kids:

" The way they’re both so unbothered. Please, dad, it’s too early for this."

@sobantu_nqayi celebrated:

“Yeboooo!!!”

@missdouble_k loved:

"❤️❤️❤️ Soo wholesome."

