Springbok captain and Racing 92 player Siya Kolisi took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge to JRitt's Benjamin's Deli

The video features Top 14 rugby players including Tommy Allan, Rabah Slimani and Louis Carbonel, to name a few

Mzansi came forward to comment on the Springbok skipper's dance moves with some hilarious responses and even some mild disappointment in his stiff performance

Siya Kolisi took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge alongside his Racing 92 teammates. Source: @tallan10

Source: Instagram

It's been a while since his triumphant 2023 Rugby World Cup win, and in a new video shared by teammate Tommy Allan, Kolisi can be seen unwinding and taking part in the viral JRitt TikTok Dance challenge. The dance has become inescapable on both TikTok and Instagram, taking over the world in the last few months.

Spring in his step

Kolisi, who now plays for the French side Racing 92, can be seen in the video with a plethora of international and Top 14 Rugby rivals, including Theo Millet and Samuel Whitlock, breaking it down to the challenge to mixed results.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The dance challenge video saw a number of Top 14 rugby players alongside Kolisi. Source: @tallan10

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gets involved

While the video received a lot of love from fans all around the world, it was Springbok fans who came through with some hilarious comments towards the video.

Raynardt Brown was curious:

"So this is what Mr Kolisi has been up to after leaving The Sharks and mr Eben"

Zingaphi Martin expressed the love:

"Where there is Siya there is dance and goofiness.❤️"

Rico Ferreira wrote:

"Nah Siya can dance better than that let our captain try again "

Nolo Masemola loved it:

"Can't stop watching this"

Kavashnee felt proud:

" bringing the SA beats to France!"

Sue knows it was Siya's idea:

"I bet we know who was behind this idea ❤️ absolutely love the fun!"

Sisanda wasn't too impressed:

" can they all stick to scrums and scoring try’s "

Nikita wrote:

"This has Siya written all over it "

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi craves amagwinya in Paris

In a recently published Briefly News story, a video was recently shared showing Kolisi craving amagwinya, also known as vetkoeks, in the streets of Paris.

Siya and his family were shopping for doughnuts when he unexpectedly asked for the SA snack.

Source: Briefly News