Cheslin Kolbe pulled off another impressive performance for the Springboks during their 18-12 victory over New Zealand on Saturday, 7 September 2024

The winger did not score a try, but his defensive work pleased fans while he showed his versatility by acting as a scrumhalf and taking a lineout

Local rugby fans praised Kolbe on social media, with some supporters even describing the player as the best rugby player in the world

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe said he will continue to give his all for the green and gold jersey after another impressive display for the world champions on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

The winger played a starring role during the Boks' 18-12 victory over the All Blacks, putting in a defensive shift, breaking lines, acting as a scrumhalf, and even taking a lineout.

Cheslin Kolbe was one of the star players for the Boks during the Rugby Championship. Image: Grant Pitcher and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Following the victory, the Springboks are set to win the Rugby Championship with victories in Argentina later in September, while former Bok player JP Pietersen backed them for glory.

Cheslin Kolbe promises to show off new talents

Pundits rate Kolbe highly in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SportsBoom, Kolbe said he will continue to evolve while he has also launched his charitable foundation at a Cape Town event that local sporting heroes attended.

Kolbe said:

"A special thanks must go to the coaches I've been working with, and more so the players around me for making it possible for me to be at my best when wearing the green and gold jersey. I've been given the license to be myself and play what's in front of me, but I'm still learning. I always have to come up with something new because teams are analysing me, but it's all about growing, and this season is no different."

Fans praise Kolbe

Local rugby fans admired Kolbe on social media, while some even called the speedy winger the best rugby player in the world.

Dan Mienie admires Kolbe:

"Humble man and definitely one of the best wings ever."

Candice Britt Sampson praised Kolbe:

"God bless you and your team."

Andrea Walker is proud:

"Soooo proud of you Cheslin."

Lizeka Mlindazwe is a fan:

"Our hero on the rugby field."

Simon Middlemass rates Kolbe highly:

"He thinks he is the best player in the world."

The Springboks' future looks bright

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus showed that the future of local rugby is in good hands after several new faces impressed after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Several new faces have donned the famous green and gold jersey since the side lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in October 2023, and they could all become future stars.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News