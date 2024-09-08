After defending the Rugby World Cup in October 2023, the Springboks are on a high, and fans have been impressed by the depth in quality shown by the side

The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia, and several new faces could be part of the side that will be looking for a record-extending fifth world title

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has impressed local rugby fans by blooding exciting new talent since the 2023 Rugby World Cup victory, and a few debutants have excelled.

With the next World Cup only taking place in 2027, many changes could occur, but judging from the eight Tests after the tournament, a few new Boks have caught the eye.

New Boks Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Edwill van der Merwe are aiming to secure their places in the Springboks. Image: Ashley Vlotman and Paul Harding/Gallo Images.

Since the World Cup, the Boks have played eight Tests and only suffered defeat once while beating Ireland, Wales, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.

The Springboks’ depth impresses Mzansi

During the victories, Erasmus used several new players, and Briefly News has examined some of the new players who could become mainstays on the side.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Exciting flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu is battling Manie Libbok to become the heir of Handre Poillard’s Bok jersey and is the only player on this list to play in all seven Tests post-World Cup.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has shown he can be an asset for the Boks after displaying quick feet and accurate long-range kicking.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Many fans have touted the versatile front-row player as a guaranteed future Bok following impressive displays for the Blue Bulls since 2020.

During his debut against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024, the 23-year-old forward scored a try in front of his hometown fans and could soon be a member of the feared ‘Bomb Squad’.

Edwill van der Merwe

The Lions winger enjoyed a man-of-the-match performance during his debut in a 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Van der Merwe impressed fans with a try and a try-saving tackle but faces heavy competition in the side with Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi ahead of him.

Jordan Hendrikse

The brother of scrumhalf Jaden has quickly caught the eye of local fans after scoring 466 points since 2021 in multiple club competitions for the Sharks and Lions.

Hendrikse made his debut against Wales and in the future, he could line up alongside his elder brother, forming a solid partnership at numbers nine and ten.

