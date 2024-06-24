Winger Edwill Van Der Merwe Said He Had the Freedom To Be Himself During Stellar Bok Debut
- Debutant Edwill van der Merwe produced a man-of-the-match performance during the Boks’ 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024
- The winger credited his performance to the fact Bok management allowed him to express himself on the field
- Local rugby fans took to social media to praise the 28-year-old who scored a try and prevented Wales from scoring with a double-tackle
Lions winger Edwill van der Merwe thanked the Bok management for allowing him to be ‘Edwill’ on the field during his impressive debut in the 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.
The 28-year-old won the man-of-the-match award after scoring a try in the first match of Rassie Erasmus’ second stint as Bok coach.
Edwill van der Merwe thanked Bok coaches
Van der Merwe celebrated his debut performance on his Instagram account:
According to IOL, Van der Merwe was grateful to the Bok coaches and teammates as he joined fellow Lions player Jordan Hendrikse as Bok debutants against Wales.
Van der Merwe said:
“The way we prepared the last two weeks has given me a lot of confidence in the system, and I could just be myself. There was no real nervousness, and I could go out there and be ‘Edwill’.”
Fans praised Van der Merwe
After his impressive debut where he scored a try and performed a point-saving double tackle, local rugby fans took to social media to praise the 28-year-old winger
Roxanne Bawden is a fan:
“Absolutely brilliant. Heart-stopping moments.”
Christie Jansen van Rensburg was impressed:
“Well deserved; the double tackle and his try was absolutely amazing!!!”
Shirl Miles praised Van der Merwe:
“Wow, awesome. Jy is n yster Edwill.”
Annyon Thando Mous backed the star:
“Definitely well deserved.”
Johan Jooste respects Van der Merwe:
“Excellent play for a first Test. Congratulations, young man, you have my respect!”
Cheslin Kolbe eyes a Bok return
As reported by Briefly News, winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Bok training camp as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The World Cup winner aims to return for the Boks when they face Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July 2024.
Source: Briefly News
