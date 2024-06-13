Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Springbok training camp to begin his recovery from a knee injury picked while playing in Japan

The 30-year-old is aiming to be fit for the world champions Test against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024

Fans took to social media to wish Kolbe a speedy recovery and they also praised the two-time world champion

Winger Cheslin Kolbe has begun his recovery from a knee injury. Image: Franco Arland and Richard A. Brooks/AFP

Cheslin Kolbe will be looking to make the Springbok side to face Ireland after he began rehab from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old joined the Bok training camp in Pretoria on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, ahead of the Test match against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July.

Cheslin Kolbe is back in training

Kolbe returns to Bok training, according to the tweet below:

Kolbe, who recently met rapper Jay Z in Tokyo, was injured while playing for Japanese side Tokyo Sungoliath, and after consulting the Bok’s medical staff, he has begun his rehabilitation.

The Springboks will face Wales on Saturday, 22 June, before two Tests against Ireland and a historic encounter against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July.

Fans welcome Kolbe back

Local rugby fans took to social media to express their admiration for Kolbe, who famously charged down France star Thomas Ramos' conversion in the World Cup.

Noah Iseppi gave Koplbe high praise:

“Best Springbok winger of all time.”

Siyawest Msomi wishes Kolbe luck:

“We want him fit for the Test against Ireland.”

Clive Januarie wants Kolbe back in Mzansi:

“Local boy, come back to the Stormers.”

Natasha Candice Fredericks is delighted:

“Brilliant news. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Harold Clarke says Kolbe should not be rushed:

“It will not be a big loss if he does not play.”

Martiens Maritz is a fan:

“Ches, you are the best.”

Nthatey More says Kolbe is important:

“We need you.”

Mawethu Geza Geza admires Kolbe:

“Get well, champ. Bokke all day, every day.”

MyongzTheMan praised Kolbe:

“Legend.”

Nathaneal Valletta backed Kolbe:

“Go, Rocket Man.”

