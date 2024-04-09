World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe speaks about his match-winning charge down against France in the tournament’s quarterfinals

Kolbe blocked an attempted conversion by France player Thomas Ramos which helped the Boks win the match 29-28 on Sunday, 15 October 2023

Fans say Kolbe’s burst of speed to block Ramos’ kick was a turning point for the Boks and helped them defend the Rugby World Cup

Chelsin Kolbe speaks about his famous charge down against France. Image: Xavier Laine / Koki Nagahama

Source: Getty Images

Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe has opened up about when he charged down Thomas Ramos' conversion.

On Sunday, 15 October 2023, Kolbe sent Mzansi into a sense of euphoria after he charged down the kick in the quarterfinal match between the Springboks and France at the Rugby World Cup.

Cheslin Kolbe says he chose the best moment to take off

Kolbe speaks about the iconic moment via the tweet below:

Speaking on the newest episode of Chasing the Sun 2, Kolbe said he chose the right moment while his intent was more to throw Ramos off rather than chard the kick down.

Kolbe said:

""For me all it was waiting for his one foot to step back and that was for me to take off."

Kolbe will soon be back in a Bok jersey for matches in June and he could have a new captain after Siya Kolisi said it was time to move on.

A fellow world champion Eben Etzebeth might not be lining up alongside Kolbe after the enforcer picked up an injury while playing for the Sharks last month.

Fans call the charge down a turning point

Anton Greeff applauded Kolbe:

"The best wing in rugby history, in all the aspects of a complete rugby wing, and more. The charge down was the turning point in the 2023 WC final result."

Leon Roux says Kolbe helped win the cup:

"Turning point in the outcome of the entire World Cup success."

Robert Jacques Nel says Boks have benefited from having overseas players:

"And this is why you pick national players that are based abroad. It’s a global village today."

Talent Desire relived the moment:

"Favourite part of the game."

Kash Msuthu says the Boks pulled out all the stops:

"South Africa used every tactic available to defend their crown."

Another injury blow for Siya Kolisi

As reported by Briefly News, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi was forced off the field in Racing 92's defeat on Sunday, 7 April 2024 after picking up an ankle injury.

Kolisi was hoping to make his playing return for Racing 92 after a hand injury but he only managed 22 minutes before he was forcibly replaced.

