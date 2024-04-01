Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth only played the first half over the weekend after picking up a rib injury against Edinburgh on Saturday, 30 March 2024

Coach John Plumtree is awaiting the severity of Etzebeth's injury as the side prepares for an EPCR Challenge Cup knockout match on Sunday, 7 April

Plumtree says Etzebeth is in pain while he waits for Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden, and Vincent Tshituka's fitness tests

Sharks player Eben Etzebteh faces time on the sidelines after picking up an injury for John Plumtree's side. Image: Paul Harding/ Gaspafotos

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth faces time on the sidelines after picking up a rib injury during the Sharks' 23-13 victory over Edinburgh on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

The Bok enforcer left the field after the first half, and coach John Plumtree voiced his concerns as the list of injured stars continued to grow at the Natal side.

Eben Etzebeth is in pain, says coach John Plumtree

Sharks await the extent of Etzebeth's injury, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Speaking to Sport 24, Plumtree said they are awaiting further tests to determine how long the SA Rugby Player of the Year will sit on the sidelines.

Plumtree said:

"We’re not quite sure yet how serious the injury is. It’s quite sore.”

Etzebeth, who is in line for the Bok captaincy, could miss the Sharks' round of 16 match against Zebre in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Sunday, 7 April 2024.

Plumtree is proud of his players

While Etzebeth's injury is a significant knock for the Sharks, Plumtree said he is proud of his players after they won their second consecutive game.

“There was alot going on in that game, and the boys handled it really well. The boys didn’t panic and adjusted to what was going on.”

The Natal side also awaits fitness tests for Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden and Vincent Tshituka.

