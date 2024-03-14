Bok coach Rassie Erasmus accepted a high honour from North Western University for showing exceptional leadership during World Cup victories

The university council made the decision to award Erasmus an honorary doctorate degree due to his outstanding achievements in South African rugby

Erasmus is proud to be awarded the doctorate but says it would not be possible if it were not for the efforts of the rest of the Bok staff and players

North West University is awarding Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus an honorary degree. Image: Michael Steele / Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has added another honour to his name after he accepted an honorary doctorate from North-West University.

The university announced that Erasmus, who was named Springbok coach in November, accepted the honour on Thursday, 7 March, while the ceremony date has yet to be confirmed.

NWU announced Erasmus' degree in the tweet below:

Rassie Erasmus is a shining example

Following the announcement, NWU Council chairperson Bert Sorgdrager said the decision was an easy one given all that Erasmus has contributed to South African rugby.

According to the NWU website, Sorgdrager said:

"His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together. This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management.”

Erasmus shares his achievement with Bok staff

Rassie is extremely proud of the achievement but he was quick to share the love with the rest of the Bok coaching staff and players.

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus stated:

“Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifces throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”

During a recent press conference in Cape Town, Erasmus spoke about potential changes in the Bok setup, including naming a new captain.

Fans congratulate Dr Erasmus

Rugby fans from all over Mzansi stated the popular coach is a well-deserved recipient of the degree and they wish him well for the future.

Martin Dumisani gave Erasmus high praise:

"He deserves it, congratulations! He's a master technician in rugby."

Winnifred Roos said Rassie is worthy:

"Congratulations, Dr Rassie Erasmus, a worthy honour."

Efthimia Tzetis showed his pride:

"Congratulations! Well deserved. Proud of you, Dr Erasmus!"

Chris Steyn like many others, kept it short and sweet:

"Congratulations, well deserved."

Erasmus had fans scared

