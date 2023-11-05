The Springboks' Rugby World Cup win in 2023 has left many excited for the next international clash

Online users were eager to find out who would be responsible for possibly leading the South African rugby team to a fifth victory

Netizens shared their reaction to announcements that Jacques Nienaber handed over the reins to Springboks director Rassie Erasmus

The Springboks' outgoing coach, Jacques Nienaber, ended his run on a high note. Rugby fans were eager to know who would take over for him after bagging South Africa the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Jacques Nienaber is due to report for duty working for Irish rugby team Leinster. Many South Africans shared their thoughts on having Rassie Erasmus as the new coach.

Rassie Erasmus takes over Springboks

South Africa Springboks had a good run in the last two World Cups. Rassie Erasmus will take over from Jacques Nienaber, who succeeded in 2023 after Rassie also nailed his job in 2019.

According to Sowetan Live, Rassie Erasmus confirmed that he would be aiming to win another World Cup in 2027.

SA discuss Rassie Erasmus's appointment

Many people expressed their support for the Springboks coach. Some netizens joked that they wanted Rassie Erasmus to do something about Bafana Bafana.

Motho Feela joked:

"Bad news. We also want him to be in charge of Bafana Bafana. Rugby can’t have Rassie all by themselves. We also like the taste of his leadership. I don’t agree with the decision."

Edwin Bright commented:

"Ouch! The pain went straight to England and New Zealand."

Angelo Loock said:

"Until the next World Cup, please, Rassie. Complete the treble."

Kgadi Khumalo wrote:

"But he's always been the head coach. He is the brain behind the win."

Dumie Siya gushed:

"Good for the country."

Katlego Mathole added:

"Rassie should be our lifetime coach."

Oom Jan Jonkers wrote:

"He will continue to win ...his plan of big, powerful, and intimidating players is working...but Eben and Kolisi are not enough. They need new, bigger players. "

South African rugby team makes country proud

Online users were delighted after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup. Supporters took to the streets to celebrate.

Rassie Erasmus moved to tears by South African fans

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus, the director of the South African rugby team, the Springboks, was brought to tears as South Africans gave the team a hero's welcome.

In a TikTok video shared by @goodbadrugby on its page, the occasion was a joyful one, as thousands of people gathered to show their appreciation for the Springboks' remarkable achievement in winning the Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus, who played a pivotal role in the team's success, couldn't contain his emotions as he witnessed the outpouring of support and love from the South Africans. The Springboks' victory meant more than just a sports triumph; it was a unifying moment for the nation, bringing people from all walks of life together.

