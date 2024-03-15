Lock Eben Etzebeth scooped the top award of Player of the Year for the second year running in the SA Rugby Awards after impressive displays in the Springbok jersey

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander described Etzebeth as the star of the year, which local fans will remember for decades to come

Winger Canan Moodie retained the title of Young Player of the Year while the Springboks deservedly won the Team of the Year award

World Cup-winning Springbok duo Eben Etzebeth and Canan Moodie retained their respective titles of SA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. Image: Franco Arland / Jan Kruger

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth beat fellow members of the World Cup-winning squad to defend his accolade of SA Rugby Player of the Year on 14 March 2024.

The Bok enforcer edged out skipper Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse for the top award, while Canan Moodie won the Young Player of the Year Award for the second time in a row.

Eben Etzebeth led from the front

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander applauded Etzebeth, who recently announced the expected arrival of a baby, for his dedication to the team that lifted the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Alexander said:

“Eben was at the front of the Springboks’ charge to their second Rugby World Cup title, backed up by the rest of the squad, coaches and management, all of whom deserve recognition for a remarkable season for South African rugby."

Great year for SA Rugby

Alexander continued to give credit to every national rugby team member, lauding them for their great work.

“The 2023 season will be ingrained in our memories for decades to come, with the Springboks setting the tone and doing so much for nation building and social cohesion in South Africa. But all of our national teams did well, and we are proud of all the winners."

SA Rugby Awards 2023 winners

The event saw top players and management members recognised for their contributions to the sport of rugby.

Full list of award winners

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Libbie Janse van Rensburg

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Canan Moodie (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls)

Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year: Ricardo Duarttee

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Corné Beets

Team of the Year: Springboks

Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Ruan Pienaar (Toyota Cheetahs)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Cameron Hufke (Boland Kavaliers)

SuperSport Fans’ Moment of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Bulls Daisies)

OUTsurance Referee of the Year: Jaco Peyper

Vodacom United Rugby Championship Fans’ Player of the Season: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)

SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Deaf Rugby Association

Well-deserved award for Sprinbok enforcer

Rugga fans all over Mzansi stated Etzebeth fully deserves the Player of the Year Award, while the 32-year-old is also a candidate to take over the Bok captaincy from Siya Kolisi.

Booysens JP said Etzebeth continues to impress:

"Well done, YSTERBETH! Keep pushing, boytjie! Your game just keeps getting better and better!"

Maureen Van Der More gave her backing for the lock to get the armband:

"The next Captain!!"

Sanet North said the award was fully deserved:

"Well done, Eben! You fricken deserve it."

Dan Miller credited the enforcer as a great player:

"You've got to love Eben.... the thinking man's thug that happens to be a great rugby player and captain."

