Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has bagged back-to-back Man of the Match awards after his starring role in the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United

Sundowns have extended their unbeaten run to 42 matches and maintain a massive gap atop of the PSL standings as the team prepares for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena says the team needs to be on top form when they face the 'organised' Young Africans in their Champions League encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena has been impressive as coach Rhulani Mokwena prepares for the CAF Champions League clash. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/@Facebook, Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena bagged the Man of the Match award after his side's 1-1 PSL draw against SuperSport United on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for Masandawana, who will face Tanzanian side Young Africans in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League at the end of March.

Sundowns acknowledged Mokoena winning consecutive Man of the Match awards in the tweet below:

Teboho Mokoena pays respect to SuperSport United

Not only did Mokoena earn the individual accolade by covering every blade of grass, but the Bafana Bafana star also opened the scoring with a screamer from outside of the box.

Mokoena's strike sent the Sundowns fans into seventh heaven but the midfielder chose a muted celebration after scoring against his former side.

After the match, he told IOL:

"It was a difficult match for us. I have to give respect to SuperSport. I’m grateful to [SuperSport CEO] Stan Matthews for giving me the opportunity.”

Sundowns maintain impressive league record

Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who joined from Orlando Pirates in January, also kept SuperSport defenders on their toes and felt he should have had a penalty while their opponents were also denied a spot kick by referee Xola Sitela.

Following the draw, Sundowns maintained a 42-match unbeaten streak in the PSL and currently has a 13-point lead on top of the current standings with 12 games left to play.

Sundowns prepare for Young Africans

While Sundowns are on the road to a 14th league title, Masandawana are targeting continental success in the Champions League and, according to coach Rhulani Mokwena, they will have to be on top form to beat Young Africans.

Following the draw, Mowena told Soccer Laduma:

"They've got a very good coach in Miguel Gamondi. He was at Sundowns. They are very organised, very good structure."

Masandawana fans in awe of Mokoena

While Mokoena walked away with the Man of the Match award, the midfielder also received accolades from fans on social media.

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko compared him to Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana:

"Congratulations to Mr Long Range, young Kekana."

Abdullah Hassan Samawati gave Mokoena high praise:

"To be honest, Teboho Mokoena is our player of the season."

Ntt Tumi feels the midfielder is the leader of the side:

"This one deserved to be a permanent Captain."

Lebo Kunene predicts more awards:

"Back-to-back midfielder and player of the year loading... KaBoYellow."

Mokoena causes stir with political views

While fans applaud Teboho Mokoena's exploits on the pitch, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder caused a social media stir in February after expressing his admiration for EFF leader Julius Malema, according to Briefly News.

During an interview at OR Tambo International Airport, Mokoena stated Malema is his favourite president.

